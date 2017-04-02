The Best And Worst Of NXT TakeOver: Orlando

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Kassius Ohno took away both of Elias Samson’s career options, the Revival proved that brains beats brawn, and I became the world’s biggest fan of the world’s biggest tag team, Heavy Machinery.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 1, 2017.
When Revival debut on the main roster I hope the WWE and this guy bury the hatchet so he can manage them for their promo times. Jim Cornette.
See you on the main roster soon Nakamura.
You have the utmost pure charisma within you that has what it takes to be one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. Let’s hope you and your character will be handled with care.
IDK guys, I thought the main was good. Maybe my expectations were low after their first match?
Sad to see the Nak/Roode match being brushed off as a “Triple H main event” – I guess I just appreciate the persistence of selling too much, I don’t know.
The triple-threat tag team match was as expected, terrific. Although I feel AOP’s ‘invincibility’ was a detriment to the match overall – there should be a pay-off to the elaborate schemes manufactured to defeat them, but alas, it was not to be.
Honestly, the Roode match was way better than I expected, but the crowd was seriously into it, so that helped. My complaint is the bell spot felt tacked on, but besides that I was pretty impressed, especially with the body-parts work.
The women’s match was disappointing, but I was disappointed with the feud in general before it. So now I’m officially on board with a long blood feud between the Fiery Asian Hell Bitch and the Werewolf Ninja whatever.
Tag match was fan-tastic, as expected, but I feel the ending could’ve kept the pace of the rest of the match up. It slowed down a bit. Still a 9/10, but I feel these three teams can do an even better match, because Jesus fucking Christ, Dash Wilder is Jesus and Scott Dawson is God.
I was really going for the tag match as at least the equal of the last two right up until AoP suddenly became dual Lesnars and stopped selling everything so one of them they could go through all four others at once. All levels of WWE have this weird obsession with making monsters (including Charlotte, given her relative size to Sasha and Bayley) become unkillable and just flatten everyone every so often, and there’s no way anyone can beat them when that happens – not in the Asuka way, where as we saw Ember got her rattled and proved there’s actually far more to her than colored contacts and a finisher all along, but in the Goldberg (pending tonight) way. That division is going to struggle once Revival are chopblocking New Day/Sheasaro/Alpha in the coming days.
I really liked the main event, but like I mentioned in the live thread, known main roster callups have taken the suspense out of a lot of NXT title matches. The same thing happened with the Sasha vs Bayley Ironman match. Sasha was obviously moving on from NXT so even though the match was enjoyable, you were just kinda waiting for the Bayley win/Sasha send-off. Same here, at no point did I feel like Nak was gonna win the title back so I was never really into it emotionally