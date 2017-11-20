Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: I used an underwhelming Taylor Swift album to help describe an underwhelming episode of NXT.
And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
Dear Scooter,
Please stop shoehorning song titles into every review. It’s seems really forced. Thanks.
It cannot be understated how awful the camera work and general production was. Apparently NXT called up all their production guys, and this is the new wave?
Asuka tossing Ember out of the ring into a guardrail like a lawn dart was the first time I audibly yelped out of fear while watching wrestling
not to nitpick but Balor had like a 300 day title reign post-Zayn
Right, hence “most.”
Peyton Royce’s bridge on her fisherman suplex is so hot it’s making me sexist. That bitch.
Not going to accuse you of contrarianism, but…
How are you worsting *anything* about Almas-McIntyre? Both guys busted their ass, match was f****ing dope, the right guy went over in surprising yet believable fashion (clean too!). Crowd loved it big time.
Yet you complain about how Drew was maybe not a super great choice for champion. Yeah surprise: Turns out he was transitional.
Also, the intervals in the WG were supposed to be 5min for the first one then 3min each for the remaining ones. So 3 1/2 was actually going long not short.
I’m clearly Worsting Drew as champion, not the match itself.
I guess constant distractions from your manager, them putting your leg on the ropes during a pinfall and them hitting your opponent with a basement hurricanrana counts as clean now