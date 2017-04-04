WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw:

♫ OH, OH, WRESTLEMANIA

YEAH THIS IS OUR LIFE

(PUMP IT UP, PUMP IT UP)

OH, OH, WRESTLEMANIA

FIGHTIN’ TO SURVIVE

(JUST LIKE THAT, JUST LIKE THAT) ♫

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. We’re on the Road to Payback, so this is when all the casual fans come out of the woodwork!

Additional notes: Seriously, if you haven’t read the Best and Worst of WrestleMania 33 yet, make sure you do that. And thank you times a million to everyone who took a second to stop me or Bill Hanstock in Orlando and tell us you like what we do. You’re the best. We’re friends with Glacier now, which means you’re friends of a friend with Glacier!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 3, 2017.