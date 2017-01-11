A Look Back At The Rock And Triple H's All-Too-Real Rivalry

The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 4/7/97: Such As South Africa

01.11.17 44 mins ago

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Bret Hart ended an Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog match by hugging everyone and reforming the Hart Foundation with an anti-American fan slant. The Real Double J made a kid uncomfortable and insulted the Honky Tonk Man, some luchadors nobody remembers did jumping spinning nothings, and The Undertaker got his face burned by a fireball.

Note: Our holiday time off put these columns a little behind schedule, so this will be the first of two this week to catch up. Look for the 4/14/97 episode on With Spandex on Friday, followed by regularly scheduled programming on Monday and Wednesday next week.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Notable Re-post: If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what it should say on Bret Hart’s tombstone. Stone Cold Steve Austin has thoughts on that later in the program..

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for April 7, 1997.

TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWE RAWWWF

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP