The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 4/7/97: Such As South Africa

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Bret Hart ended an Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog match by hugging everyone and reforming the Hart Foundation with an anti-American fan slant. The Real Double J made a kid uncomfortable and insulted the Honky Tonk Man, some luchadors nobody remembers did jumping spinning nothings, and The Undertaker got his face burned by a fireball.

Note: Our holiday time off put these columns a little behind schedule, so this will be the first of two this week to catch up. Look for the 4/14/97 episode on With Spandex on Friday, followed by regularly scheduled programming on Monday and Wednesday next week.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for April 7, 1997.