The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/19/16: Throw Tannenbaum

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: New Day celebrated breaking Demolition’s longest-reigning tag team record by defeating four teams in the same night. Six days later they lost to one of those teams, because now that the record’s broken there’s no other reason to keep it going.
Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 19, 2016.
“causing Michael Cole to scream that Belly — which he honestly pronounces closer to “aioli,” so like BAOILI, I don’t even know”
Suddenly, Guy Fieri has a new favorite wrestler of all time.
Speaking of Cole, it seems that he screams EVERYTHING twice during the dramatic focus of a match. It seems a bit… forced and… lazy… and I just hate the guy. There, I’ve said it.
“Pepe Le Pew with a female Gremlin aesthetic”
…and may your sins be wiped away…
Looks like Sasha’s lost her smile(her words via tumblr) and this is sewing the seeds of the heel turn after another couple of losses, including lost direction. Kinda the Ethan-Page-in-EVOLVE arc for a hot minute. That’s good, she shouldnt be a dominant champion until she is back to her dominant personality, devoid of chasing accomplishments and history and back to just sass and that heel moveset/demeanor that made HER the #1 of the 4 horsewomen. Im on board.
Her wrestling’s still great, but Post Team B.A.D. Sasha is a fucking bore. The wrestling was always secondary. Mega-heel rich girl is where it’s at.
@Juan Bachur But nobody boos her, ever. They couldn’t really keep her heel when people were constantly chanting “WE WANT SASHA” during other women’s matches. That seemed to be the major reason they turned her to a face initially.
So that would leave one face in the entire division against an unbeatable-on-PPV champion, a monster and a career rival, none of whom are in any way ready to turn face (one having just turned heel, obviously – and it’s not like Dana, Emmalina, Alicia or the ghost of Summer are going to get a huge underdog face push any time soon, or Paige ever be let into a backstage area again)
@DeezNutz13 They still are. Someone who was at the Tribute To The Troops taping said Bayley was getting “we want Sasha” chants that were so loud Charlotte tried to slap them down.
Since RAW has confirmed they arent capable of handling more than a 1A storyline for the women….
1) They’ve survived off one face for longer than two months(and after that, we can expect post-WM to see another competitor, maybe two)
2) Gee, I wonder if Bayley has been outnumbered by three females before….
The point is they are doing right by the original intentions of these characters in the long game, even with some course correction involved. Sami started hot building off the Owens feud, which was too powerful a presence to ignore, yet now is largely contested as ‘not used right’, yet all theyre doing is building his character in these punishing defeats, building up to the guy we saw back in NXT. Charlotte was capitalized on in name association as a face, because they had to in Bella-ville, rightfully assuming her correct role as the Queen soon after the unrelateable rejection settled in… Sasha started parked away, still as a heel, in Team B.A.D., then THAT became too much to ignore, so they rocketed her to where she got to post-Rumble, as the prime face. So NOW, theyre course correcting THAT and starting her down the path to losing said smile, realizing she didnt NEED said smile, and once again becoming that evil boss we loved so near and dear. Bayley, although now seeming boisterous beyond ones britches, will more or less get trounced by Charlotte, possibly setting off a losing streak for her that will be compounded by a then-heel Sasha, and shoot back up to that “Lights Will Guide You” youtube vid Bayley I still cant help but cry about when i see it. It’s all in the cards.
I missed this episode. How was Emmalina’s debut?
[Footage not found]
lol
Not as good as Tenille’s return to Shimmer next year will be.
@signor Then, Officer Tenille is promoted from motorcycle cop to the undercover partner of Joey Ryan in the LU Temple!
Yeah, I’m sure Emma HATES being paid to lie around in Florida in a bikini.
She’ll demand her release any day now!
“I like everyone involved, so I had to sit through the entire thing with a smile on my face even though I hated it.”
This, exactly this.
-I liked show-wrecking Braun and that it wasn’t just interfering in a total time killing match, but the actual main event. Strowman has a good look and was great in beast mode squashes, I hope he can have an actual good match now that the competition has stepped up.
-Psycho Killer Neville is amazing! I’m always wary when guys with flashy moves try to be heel, but there have definitely been exceptions. AJ has been doing it well. Jeffrey Nero Hardy: Corporate Champion was fun until real life derailed things. And Shield-era and Corporate Seth balanced cool moves with complete unlikeableness. I think Neville will find the balance too.
-I also don’t love starting the Bayley/Charlotte story here, with Bayley already proving she can beat her. Bayley’s immense underdog story was buoyed by actually losing and then facing her doubts and overcoming them. Now when Bayley loses to Charlotte a few times it seems like she was overconfident, which really?, is that a look you want for Bayley?
-“Backstage Scuttlebutt” being reported is that Vince doesn’t have confidence in Sasha for some reason and feels Charlotte/Bayley is the money feud for Mania. That may be correct, but as noted, it does no favor having Saha playing the defeated, complimentary face. She built her persona on unlimited confidence and cockiness. These matches with Charlotte have been good to great, I just don’t like how her character came out looking from them.
you bring up a great point, pretty sure the pop will 100% pop for the red arrow always
*the crowd, damnit
Can we just watch Neville and Braun murder everyone for three hours next week? Please?
If they don’t come out as Ferra/Torr from Mortal Kombat X, and just wreck shop…
What the hell is up with that Baraka looking child at the end of the article??
I was thinking more like Pete Davidson.
The “At first we were like but then we were like” stuff is so hilariously uncool it goes back to just being uncool and then it becomes funny again.
I think the real question we all need to consider is this:
What weapon will Jericho pull out of his scarf at Royal Rumble to help KO? Kendo Stick? Fire Extinguisher? Stop Sign? Spanish Announce Table?
Ralphus
As Reigns is momentarily inert on the mat, Jericho drops The List through the bars, and instead of using it as a weapon, Owens can’t help but flip through to see if he’s on it, giving Roman time to look strong and win.
@Brute Farce that’s beautiful.
While I, too, have been underwhelmed by the execution of the Women’s division in recent months, if this really is leading up to a Broken Sasha Banks, then it will all be worth it.
“Sister Ashley…I knew you’d come.”
If only there was a woman who is ready to return from an injury…if only.
Eva Marie is on Smackdown
I genuinely don’t know who this is a reference to. The only women who’ve been injured are Tamina (career bodyguard), Summer (natural heel, last in-ring feud was two and a half years ago) and Paige (might become the first person to fail a wellness test by internal logic)
I’m guessing the reference is to the coquettish, although elusive, (and previously injured as Emma) Emmalina. No?
@signor Tamina is back on the mend at the PC, and did tweet cryptic displeasure last night about Nia stepping to her former colleague(with whom she had an amicable split from with no malice), so….
check that, Naomi and Tamina did turn on Sasha, but that was one-sided dissent to build to a nothing PPV tag. Nothing a nostalgic UNITYYYYYYYY handshake cant fix.
I thought the Enzo stuff was decent for what it was. Maybe that’s just because I’ve been so bummed by how much I’ve disliked Enzo as of late, and he managed to be a version of himself that didn’t disgust me.
Owens ad-libs during the opening segment, and his talk during the main event were both fucking wonderful.
XXXX beat the champ is some real lazy storytelling (and a symptom of hte larger problem, where all the feuds are so siloed that Bayley vs Charlotte only tends to involve Bayley and Charlotte), but I think at some point we need to accept that the WWE currently exists in a world where being the champion doesn’t mean what we want it to mean. I can forgive it more with Charlotte, since they can lean into the “always wins on PPV thing”.
Also, the WWE that refuses to turn Roman should get some credit for not trying to keep Sasha in her natural state as a heel during her debut and the “We Want Sasha” period. Now the natural order of things can be restored.
Haven’t we already established that Charlotte sucks on Raw shows, and is unbeatable in ppvs?
I don’t like Angry, Scrunched-face Neville. He looks like an orc from Mordor when he tries to put on a mean face.
I wish the crowd would have chanted “we still like you” or “we don’t buy it.”
The dialogue they gave him was really weak, too. Attempts at garnering heat beginning with “You people…” are soooo tired. He, AND we, deserve better. His actions were speaking quite loudly; he’d be better off saying little or nothing instead of the crap they fed him.
I loved Big E’s line about Charlott being a 16 time champ inside a month.
Let’s hope Vince didn’t hear that and decide to give Mr. Langston the Titus Treatment.
This time last year James Ellsworth would have given his left nut to be Titus,now it’s the other way round.
But at least Titus gets a free copy of Gardians of the galaxy 2.
Attempting to get Enzo over as a sympathetic narcissistic misogynist is a ballsy move, I’ll give them that.
Where you want to see Neville being carried around by Strowman, I want to see Strowman Fastball-Special-ing Neville all over the place.
Oh that’s good.
I’m all in on Majin Neville. I hope he destroys an entire arena and TJP has to collect all seven of Vince McMahon’s Brass Balls to revive the fallen.
Got to hand it to Brandon, he found a lot more bests thanot I did. Cesaro winning something and Neville were really the only ones I could find. I am not on the Strowman train. Tossing Sin Cara was cool I guess too though.
I liked Corey’s line during the Enzo sensitivity training “Enzo hated high school – it was the worst six years of his life.” Also was I the only one hoping for the return of Dr. Shelby?
Am I the only one who thinks Sasha is overrated? Very good wrestler but a bit herky-jerky and kinda botch-prone. Also kinda worthless on the mic.
On the main roster I totally agree. On top of what you mentioned she’s supposed to be this “badass BOSS” character but she comes off as a little kid just happy to be there. She’s supposed to deliver these badass, insulting lines in a promo and can’t help but smile from ear to ear if the crowd chants for her or if her BFF Bayley shows up.
I’m over Babyface Sasha Banks, that’s for sure.