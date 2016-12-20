The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/19/16: Throw Tannenbaum

#WWE
12.20.16 2 days ago 51 Comments

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: New Day celebrated breaking Demolition’s longest-reigning tag team record by defeating four teams in the same night. Six days later they lost to one of those teams, because now that the record’s broken there’s no other reason to keep it going.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! It helps more than you realize, especially in this brave new world where there’s a pay-per-view every two weeks. Be sure to also drop down into our comments section and let us know what you thought of the show.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 19, 2016.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWWWEWWE RAW

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP