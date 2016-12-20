The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/19/16: Throw Tannenbaum

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: New Day celebrated breaking Demolition’s longest-reigning tag team record by defeating four teams in the same night. Six days later they lost to one of those teams, because now that the record’s broken there’s no other reason to keep it going.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 19, 2016.