The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/26/16: Duel Wielding

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Braun Strowman belly-to-bellied a Christmas tree. In other developments, Chris Jericho’s going up in a shark cage at the Royal Rumble to prevent him from interfering in the Universal Championship match, Belly pinned the Raw Women’s Champion (kind of), and Enzo Amore went to slash learned nothing from sensitivity training.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 19, 2016.
“If you don’t love Jack Gallagher, seriously, you’re doing it wrong. I hope Daivari shows up to 205 Live”
Me too, otherwise this would be a pretty pointless feud. (Also, I think your sentence got cut off in that graph).
yeah it got clipped in editing somehow, it’s in there now
Good god, hats off to Taylor Swish for that Raekwon line. Masterpiece, that.
Was I the only one hoping for Stroman to make an appearance at the end of raw – maybe taking out Owens this time? After all he’s the first character on Raw ever to be able to multitask!
Can we just put the Revival in the Club’s gear and see if anyone notices? Well, actually, maybe they will because the quality of the wrestling and characters will get better.
I’m so sick of these clowns. There isn’t a worse tag team in WWE right now.
They spent their last days in NJPW being hypnotized by Maria Kanellis’ ass and working in service to a man pushing a broom, and they still feel like they’ve regressed.
Listen, that first part seems defensible.
Doc and Karl are more than competent wrestlers, but I’m gonna go ahead and say it: beyond their shtick in NJPW (read: cursing A LOT), they’ve never done it for me in the ring. Even when they were to be taken seriously, the tag division in NJPW had (and still has) been ultra-garbage for quite some time, so who really cared? And while that feud with the Kingdom gave the boys a chance to shine from a character standpoint, the matches suuuuuuucked. So really, I guess what I’m trying to say is that I really don’t know why people had big expectations for the team in WWE.
The thing I don’t get about people’s high expectations for The Club is that do we all forget how kinda shitty Luke Gallows was? He wasn’t, like, Khalif bad, but he wasn’t great either. He was just kind of OK. I don’t watch NJPW, so I didn’t know much about Anderson, but I knew a lot about Gallows and was kinda surprised people were so jazzed for his return.
This wrestling show is bad and the people that make it bad should feel bad about themselves for causing it to be bad.
Jack “Cavendish” Gallagher.
Summed up perfectly Raw’s shortcomings.
Is Emmalina just going to end up narrating the women’s backstage segments like that dead woman in Desparate Housewives?
The almost interesting thing about this Emmalina delayed tease is TEH DURTSHEETZ have always said she’ll be debuting “next week”/”after the upcoming PPV”. And they just turned the only face not already doing something heel (I know Cedric’s a face, but “picked a fight with Bayley” is pretty strong heel reckoning)
“And it really reinforced the idea that nobody on the show can be truly happy for even a minute, even the people watching at home.”
This is such a true statement of the entire way WWE is booked. The main roster, Raw in particular, has zero idea of how to competently tell a good guy story anymore. Even when they stumble into a good one, like NXT’s writers literally scripting out how to tell it with Bayley, they fumble it away almost instantly. And the babyfaces they try the hardest to tell storylines with (like the current versions of Roman and Seth, or the worst versions of Cena and Orton in their prime) are usually the least likable people in the world, and don’t actually resemble the actions of any human ever.
Raw really has been a bit better in the last several weeks, but last night was garbage.
Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and Michael Hayes of the world are pretty much heels (entitled assholes) in real life and all stories go through them, so I don’t find it all that surprising that the “bad guys” are almost always rational human beings while the “good guys” are stupid and irrational jerks.
man the main event scene on raw sucks ass they desperately need a new face or 2
Lol you can see me shaking my head every time Roman hits a move. It’s not even that it’s Roman, I’ve just seen enough odds overcoming lately!
Last night was hot garbage. There’s no other way to describe it. I felt like my IQ and tolerance for WWE’s bullshit had gotten dropkicked into the toilet.
Neville and Braun forever tho. Those two are the best things on Raw.
Also while I know Gallagher is supposed to be a dandy his overall look reminded me of like a Portland Wrestling backstage interviewer circa 1977
Check out how the audience dressed in that era too.
That one Jinder Mahal comment is gold. And the part about how they have problems with how stories play out is pitch perfect.
For a good long while now I’ve thought that Vince has unconsciously colored his heels with his real, lawsuit-saturated life experiences with lawyers. Now, with Charlotte, he’s doing it consciously. Of course, his faces react as he probably fantasizes about reacting while sitting through depositions and the like.
Welcome to a show where the only Main Event Level guy who isn’t total garbage is Braun Strowman
I want to see Jack next time swipe Daivari right on the top of his head with a rolled up newspaper.
And then i want him to have a storyline with Jericho. Promo battling each other. Jericho telling Jack he just made the list. Only for Jack to answer back quietly reaching in his jacket and taking out a rolled up newspaper and swiping him on top of Jericho’s head and telling Jericho, “you just made the headlines.”
Jack and Jericho would be gold. Good idea.
forgot to add, “you just made the headlines. Good day sir.”
Jack Gallagher is the closest thing we have right now to a proper NXT circa-2014 character and I love him. He’ll never make it on the main roster tho- oh wait.
I’m glad to see Brandon picked up on the Simpsons parallel.
My bestfriend and I spent like a month hitting eachother with gloves when that episode came out…
They really need to have Van Dam come back at the Rumble, get a short run and have him hang out with Braun as the modern day Frank Dux / Ray Jackson pairing they are destined to be.
+1000 Stromann has to be Donald Gibb’s son right? Also he probably needs to take out Gallows and Anderson for trying to steal the Ogre schtick (if there was only a wrestling version of Ted McGinley….)
God, Enzo Amore is the legit worst. Dude went from being my favorite thing on NXT to straight-up dogshit in three years. And the sad part is most of that isn’t even really his fault.