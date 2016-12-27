The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/26/16: Duel Wielding

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Braun Strowman belly-to-bellied a Christmas tree. In other developments, Chris Jericho’s going up in a shark cage at the Royal Rumble to prevent him from interfering in the Universal Championship match, Belly pinned the Raw Women’s Champion (kind of), and Enzo Amore went to slash learned nothing from sensitivity training.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 19, 2016.