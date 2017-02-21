The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/20/17: You’re Nothing

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Kevin Owens turned on Chris Jericho during the Festival of Friendship in one of the best and most disheartening Raw segments ever. Everyone’s still very sad about it.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 20, 2017.
Kevin Owens and I are two peas in a pod!
Sheamus clearly knocked all of the sense out of enzo
Yeah, damned if Heyman putting over Owens during the segment with Brock isn’t intriguing. It becomes even more intriguing if, like me, you’ve peeked a few spoilers floating around online. They may actually be doing something cool with all this. Or at least cool-ish.
Really, this wasn’t the week to go all STEPHANIE BURIES EVERYONE given the opposite all but happened instead. But…
It so nearly worked in logic. Stephanie couldn’t just strip Bayley of the title because then questions would be asked about why she didn’t do the same for Charlotte so she played into Bayley’s better being to “do the right thing”, only to find now Bayley (with Sasha’s help) had what she always wanted she had the confidence to assert herself. The role model actually stood up for herself in the face of the bigger girls trying to bully her out of her prize. As it was her reasoning for refusal to give up the title – as much as doing so would have made her look weak knowing what we know about Charlotte at PPVs – made her look idiotic instead, suddenly insistent that there was nothing wrong with the win because “WWE Universe” like a starter kit Cena. Trying to Dusty Finish a title reign a week later made no sense. Charlotte demanding her championship back on social media and then basically going “oh, leave it for now, then” when she had a contractual rematch all along made no sense. Returning to the story that Sasha can’t beat Charlotte when it matters that’s ripe for going back to right now whether it ends in title win or heel turn, except Sasha then beating Charlotte, made no sense. Dana running for interference like she saw the Rock backstage and wondered if they were still casting for the Baywatch film made no sense.
I feel like there’s a ton of overreaction to the Bayley segment and long term it’s unlikely to have much impact. Bayley keeping the belt maybe isn’t the best story of the options in front of them, but you’ve got an arena full of screaming fans who want her to hold onto it- I can’t argue with going that way. Just feels like we’re confusing “wasn’t what I wanted or expected” and “wasn’t the best choice” with “actually bad”. Also a spot where the most angry folks are the audience who is never going to tune out in meaningful numbers and the more variable casual fan is just fine with it. (and we always underestimate the WWE’s ability to quickly rebuild and refocus characters)
I enjoyed the crowd’s quick turn on Enzo as it seemed mostly like a reflection of their appreciation for Cesaro. (“How’s he doing now? Not that good”). Cesaro and Sheamus are ruling so hard in the ring right now, you’re just not getting over going against them, especially with an act that’s growing staler by the minute.
Teasing one of the smarkier crowds with a Tozawa match and not delivering is pretty shitty. Save that for some midwest ass crowd that isn’t excited to see the guy.
See Max Landis upload a video on why the KO character was bullied as a kid?
Surprised you didn’t mention Mahal taking on the nickname of “Hard Body”, apparently hoping to be the spiritual successor to Hardbody Harrison, that late-WCW jobber most known for starting the precursor to DDP’s Accountability House, only in an alternate universe where “accountability” means “sex slavery.” Which might be this one, rate things are going.
As for Bayley, her problem seems to be that she (or whoever scripts her) doesn’t understand that brevity is the soul of wit, particularly someone who sounds so marble-mouthed when she speaks in a promo environment. She used 10 points worth of words to make like one or two points, and when she at long last told Stephanie hell no! to giving up the title, which we all knew she was going to do the moment Steph brought it up, she should have just stopped there and basked in the moment of defiance. Instead she kept talking … and talking … and adding layers of layers of de facto exposition got the punch line. Know when to say when, Bayley: There really isn’t much that’s going to accentuate Bayley not only emphatically telling the Big Bad “no”, but using a swear in the process.
