The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/27/17: Of Monsters Among Men

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Kevin Owens cut a great promo on Goldberg, which also kinda felt like in the movies when a bad guy knows he’s about to die and decides to get all eloquent and crazy before he like, falls off a building into an explosion. Also, Lana hacked the New Day’s plans for an ice cream machine because she’s Russian.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 27, 2017.