The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/27/17: Of Monsters Among Men

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Kevin Owens cut a great promo on Goldberg, which also kinda felt like in the movies when a bad guy knows he’s about to die and decides to get all eloquent and crazy before he like, falls off a building into an explosion. Also, Lana hacked the New Day’s plans for an ice cream machine because she’s Russian.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 27, 2017.
Man that was great. “Joe’s such a consistent and thorough murderer” was the pick of the bunch.
Infinitely more enjoyable than actually watching Raw
This Foley thing better be leading to Steph and HHH in the ring, Foley coming out and saying that he cant continue as GM, but that raw deserves a GM, and im gonna bring him out right now… cut to Cactus GM, Triple H making all the great faces, and Foley kicking his teeth all over whatever city they r in.
Thats Gold. its so sad that basically anybody can book storylines better than WWE
+1 What makes it sad is that it’s a recreation of something they did years ago and is still better than anything they did last night.
@Lee Michael McAleer Except it was something that WWE did book back in 2000. Read a history book once in a while.
[www.youtube.com]
Um, @Caseington, you linked to YouTube, not a book. I was very interested in a “History of WWE Storylines” book and now I am thoroughly disappointed.
Captain Obvious on the scene, reporting that Mick Foley will work an injury angle to explain his absence while having and recovering from his hip replacement.
Horrible Raw. Watched the whole thing on DVR in less than an hour. Because if you watch Raw live, you waste roughly two hours of your life every week which would be better spent on Smackdown.
I should be shocked that they screwed up Bayley. Really, it was such a slam dunk. What I’m ACTUALLY shocked at is that I had a bunch of ideas of how they’d do it, and somehow RAW has done worse.
She’s being out babyfaced by Becky on SDL in a walk. Hell, she’s getting outbabyfaced by Liv Morgan. Actually, super hell, she’s being outbabyfaced by ALLIE ON IMPACT
tbqh, Allie has been the best non-Hardys thing going on in the Impact Zone for the last four months.
Oh she absolutely has. That wedding was amazing.
Also, continuing the rant, I feel more needs to be said about Sasha being exhausted “looking at Charlotte’s stupid face”
WWE has made it so I want to see Bayley and Sasha Banks thrown off cliffs. How did they even do that?!
A pothole filled roadkill infested entry ramp onto fast lane
Watch Kofi and Big E’s faces, they did *not* want to be the It’s Just Like The Oscars!!!! fall guys. More importantly, it’s almost shocking how much Rusev is dead in the water and has been since he lost the US title, and you can’t even do an effective upper mid card face turn – which he’ll need if after Mania the two singles title holders are Owens and someone who isn’t there – if the guy he’s turning on is Jinder Mahal.
You wouldn’t believe it, but during The Main Event taping before RAW, Sin Cara….SIN CARA!…got a huge pop and reaction after his win over Bo Dallas. In the next match, Gran Metalik hits a Tope Con Hilo on Daivari and…nothing. The Tozawa diving headbutt should have been huge, but….*sigh*.
People kept going up to Frank the Clown & Brock Lesnar Guy for selfies and pictures throughout the night…..WHY? WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS?
The CM Punk chant during the Seth Rollins interview made me so angry. The kids sitting next to me gave me a weird look when I yelled “SHUT UP!” after it started.
The 4-year old in the row behind me was trying to say, “Come on, Big Cass!”…but he combined the last two words and it sounded like, “Come on, BigAss!”
Joe was walking to the ring for his match with Cesaro and I was going, “THIS IS HAPPENING!”…Cesaro gets Joe up and over right towards the corner I was at and I’m losing my mind. You would think the Packers just punted.
I’ll be at Fastlane in Milwaukee next Sunday. I hope Owens decides that the sheep in Wisconsin don’t deserve to see him fight that night, too.
Sasha needs a voice coach or someone who can help her speak in front of a crowd. She reminds me of me giving a speech in front of class in high school, where the unhelpful advice of my teachers to project my mumbly, monotone voice just made me sound like a loud robot who can’t control the modulation of their voice.
I saw the first part and then the Top 10 Comments and immediately thought “I don’t blame him at all”
“because Samoa Joe hates these knees and wants to destroy them”
Thank God Tony is in the Cruiserweight division…he’s safe there right?
I think that Sasha Banks’ weird accent thing is just related to how much time she’s spent hanging around Triple H before she goes out. If it reaches critical mass she adopts his, “I am the GAME-UHHH!” verbal tic.
And yeah that crowd was the hottest hot garbage.
When did Seth “bite the hand that fed him” as Triple H said? H just turned on him so they could turn Seth face, it was stupid and had no work done
Also I think people wanted AJ Lee back so bad that they project her onto Sasha because of their similar builds but AJ was a 5 tool player where Sasha seems to be missing a few