The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/6/17: The WrestleMania Of Friendship

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Samoa Joe debuted as Triple H’s “destroyer,” choking out Seth Rollins and tearing Rollins’ MCL, which will put him on the shelf for like eight weeks and cause him to miss another WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar challenged Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns cost Braun Strowman the Universal Championship, and more than one champion lost a non-title match. Some of that is progress!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 6, 2017.