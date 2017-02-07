The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/6/17: The WrestleMania Of Friendship

#WWE
02.07.17 1 hour ago 9 Comments

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Samoa Joe debuted as Triple H’s “destroyer,” choking out Seth Rollins and tearing Rollins’ MCL, which will put him on the shelf for like eight weeks and cause him to miss another WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar challenged Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns cost Braun Strowman the Universal Championship, and more than one champion lost a non-title match. Some of that is progress!

HEY, YOU! YOU WITH THE COMPUTER OR PROBABLY THE PHONE, READING THIS POST, STOP FOR A SECOND AND READ THIS: It’s time to vote in the 2016 RSPW Awards, so make sure you pop over and cast your vote for With Spandex on UPROXX for Best Wrestling Media. We’ve won two years in a row, so help us three-peat! Voting ends on February 9, so please go cast yours now!

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter and your Model Mayhem page. If you’ve got a Tumblr you use for Adventure Time quotes and suddenly NSFW GIF sets, share us on that, too. Everything helps.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 6, 2017.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWWWEWWE RAW

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 3 hours ago 9 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP