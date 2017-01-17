The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/16/17: Remember Battleground

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon grabbed three hours of prime-time television by the balls and twisted. Also on the show, Shawn Michaels promoted a Christian film by telling people to suck his dick.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter and … Ello, if that’s still a thing. Whatever you do helps. Keep us in the business of getting two and a half hours into Raws and asking ourselves, “why do we keep telling people to keep us in this business?”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 16, 2017.