The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/16/17: Remember Battleground

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon grabbed three hours of prime-time television by the balls and twisted. Also on the show, Shawn Michaels promoted a Christian film by telling people to suck his dick.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter and … Ello, if that’s still a thing. Whatever you do helps. Keep us in the business of getting two and a half hours into Raws and asking ourselves, “why do we keep telling people to keep us in this business?”
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 16, 2017.
Happy Birthday!
Strong comments this week fellas!!!
I’m not sure if it’s even possible to have a double turn in an era where they consistently write their faces to be jerks. How would anyone even know if Sheamus turned hell if a face Sheamus defiles someone’s car just because they are Mexican? Also, is Sheamus even a face right now? They didn’t even bother to turn him face to be Cesaro’s teammate.
The only way the endless Emmalina promos can pay off is if she comes back 100 lbs heavier
Hey happy birthday, Brandon.
I really want them to do a Superheavyweight Tournament next. No one under 350 lbs. Just huge dudes slamming into each other.
“I can think of at least one lady who didn’t get to be here long.”
*slow clap, leading to standing ovation*
Where did Charlotte even get the photos and poems from? I don’t recall seeing them all on Bayley’s various social media outlets. (Very notable that there wasn’t one women’s match either. Hey, remember when Sasha and Charlotte were getting Goldberg-level ratings during a feud that was dead in the water when not in-ring a month ago?)
That stuff was all exposed on Breaking Ground… so if Charlotte can invoke the power of attorney to throw out a match, she can certainly strongarm the tape library guy.
The limited roster makes it somewhat ok that there were women’s segments, but no matches. Until Summer, Paige(ha), Tamina and Emma finally join the fray, you can expect more of this to protect the talent/stories they wanna tell.
The good thing is Dana and Foxy at least had a match on Main Event. Which is great because that’s where Dana should be getting her live crowd singles reps. Very disappointed they JUST started doing this, as before this there’s only been one female match on either (the now defunct) Superstars or Main Event since the brand split.
Arrested Development and Robin Sparkles references this week, nicely done Brandon!
Oh Chad, don’t even tease us on some kind of AA/Angle interaction unless you know it’s going to happen!
My theory on Owens’ Battleground slip: He sees every opponent as Sami and was trying to get revenge for his loss. So blinded by rage was he that he didn’t notice the extra 75 pounds, flak jacket and luxurious hair.
Speaking of Sami…I have no idea if him turning into the kid from Animaniacs who over-excitedly told you things is a permanent thing or not, but it does kind of make him standout. It actually makes him closer to the original “Fangirl Markout” Bayley than the current “Underdog Overcoming Odds and Doubts” Bayley.
I agree the Battleground slip was Sami related, but I dont think it was Sami-infused rage so much as it was Sami-induced reflection. Look at the way Kevin cringes when Brock suplexed Sami earlier in the night. He made sure to watch the whole thing, turn away when it happened, then look worried for his (former) best friend. They then had the best exchanges during the main event and KO grew more and more frustrated. Owens’ background intricacies when he knows he’s not the focal point yet still on camera are the best in the biz.
To be fair, I think Roman was the one who got put through a table during the Triple Threat at Battleground so maybe it was that kind of callback? Even though Owens had nothing to do with the first one? I don’t know man!
Did every segment contain or pertain to some kind of extra-match violence? So many sneak attacks. Without consequences. Boo.
Charlotte’s promo worked for me, here’s why: I’m a Charlotte mark and traditionally don’t care about Bayley, but her promo made me kind of want Bayley to win to teach her a lesson.
That’s me, though.
How do they change the ropes from red to purple so quickly? I googled it, and someone said it was tape, which, ok, fine, but I thought there’d be some potato-quality fan video of it or something?
I did find a video of JBL going full Sgt. Hartman on a ring crew [including Brad Maddox!] though. [www.youtube.com]
Yeah, the crew hustles out during the commercial to swap the apron and wrap the ropes in purple electrical tape. It’s as impressive as it is pointless.
I didnt expect you to review the UK tourney, but I expected Austin to, kinda disappointed he didnt. Here, let’s crowdsource it instead. The B&W (or Crack & Bollocks) of the UK Tourney: “Crack: Let’s Go Jesus, Jesus Sucks” “Bollocks: Mini Balor” “Crack: BahGawd Wolfgang” “Bollocks: Did you have to debut Tommy End against King Neville, though?”
Tommy End may have lost his debut, but that doesn’t mean Aleister Black will lose his NXT debut.
I’m actually a little disappointed we’re not seeing a B&W of the UK Tournament, because other than the fact that most of the day 1 matches were entirely forgettable, they did a pretty great job telling a cohesive story across a two-day tournament – that overarching narrative is something that I thought the CWC lacked (admittedly more difficult to do since it was a larger/longer tournament).
I’m all-in on Sami as post-pretzel Pretzel Day variant Michael Scott. I’m sure many of us bitched and moaned when DBry got saddled with being Kane’s tag partner and thrown into what were sure to be horrible skits…
The Club stuff made even less sense when Dean Ambrose set precedence that the match should’ve continued two weeks ago on Smackdown…
“Gonna pretend he’s my son from a Cable-esque imperfect future…”
One where you’re a mustachioed Gordon Ramsay?