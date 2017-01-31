The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/30/17: Yeah, But

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Royal Rumble happened, and Randy Orton is your winner. Which, uh, has nothing to do with Raw. But Kevin Owens retained the Universal Championship by cheating in a no disqualification match designed to prevent cheating (somehow), and Charlotte wins at every pay-per-view, so Raw is fine.
Important Copy-Pasted Note: It’s time to vote in the 2016 RSPW Awards, so make sure you pop over and cast your vote for With Spandex on UPROXX for Best Wrestling Media. We’ve won two years in a row, so help us three-peat! Voting ends on February 9, but go ahead and get in your vote now.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter and your personal Xanga. If you’ve got a Diaryland page, share us on that, too. Everything helps.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 30, 2017.
So apparently Samoa Joe’s theme song is called “Destroyer” and this was telegraphed the whole time. Given who we’re dealing with, I’m pretty impressed with this much forethought.
Huh. I always thought it was called “Flush”.
I like to think that WrestleMania 32 wasn’t a typo and Lesnar is challenging Goldberg for 32 because he actually wants to have a GOOD match at WM32.
Either:
A) Samoa Joe destroys everyone in his path and has four-star matches at the big PPVs, or
B) Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens have a KFC eating contest at Wrestlemania with Scott Steiner providing commentary.
Six of one, half-dozen of the other.
If only there was some kind of reference I could use to reply to a use of likelihood ratios in reference to Scott Steiner.
I know trying to make sense of Raw’s positioning of the cruiserweights is a fool’s errand given they’ve plain given up on hope of making Neville anything but the only cheered man in the division, but having the heel win clean over the face being positioned as possibly the next guy to make a strong run only for him to then be put down face to face by the heel color guy is basic level baffling.
I make that the end of sixteen weeks of Emmalina previews. SIXTEEN! For (and most of us surely know how great she is but let’s face it, this is surely how most of Raw’s casual audience sees her given she still lost on Raw in under three minutes to Natalya in her evil guise) Santino’s loser girlfriend discovering Instagram filters! And as far as I know there hasn’t been a single reliable backstage rumor as to the reason for the delay, which is fascinating. Though it does keep open my faint hopes of a heel run at this fall’s Shimmer taping by a team of Tenille Tayla and Britani Knight, with manager Danielle Moinet.
Got to say, I super appreciate these write-ups, Brandon. I may not share them much (because telling everyone on your facebook to watch wrestling is hard enough, let alone telling everyone on your facebook to read a thing some guy thought about wrestling), but I wouldn’t have come back into being half the fan I am now without WithSpandex. Thanks again for putting into words why Raw mostly sucks :D
Great review of a decent Raw but can we please get a best and worst of Takeover?
Why did it take HHH saying Seth Frickin Rollins for me to realize he sounds like Seth Rogan in that promo
I don’t think you’re out of line with the “Why does the bad guy seem like the good guy here” stuff this time. By the end of that HHH promo I was positive he was the face and Seth was the heel. Seth threatened his kids, I think insinuated that his wife wanted the D, and is just whining constantly about Kevin Owens, what, being him one year later? And in the promo HHH addresses that he’s the tyranny of evil men on the inside but he’s trying REAL HARD, man, to be the shepherd. I don’t know, Rollins is just such a friggin heel.
“And in the promo HHH addresses that he’s the tyranny of evil men on the inside but he’s trying REAL HARD, man”
EXACTLY. He was John Marston. He was every 80s action movie hero who gave a “I THOUGHT I WAS OUT, BUT THEY PULLED ME BACK IN” speech after the bad guy went after their family.
I was watching with my 9 year old nephew, because watching the Rumble and the Raw after are our tradition going back years. He’s your typical kid in that he loves the guys WWE says are the good guys and hates the ones the WWE says are the bad guys. (Roman Reigns is his favorite right now, for example) He understands that it’s not real and it’s just a show, but he still gets caught up in it, you know.
But when Triple H was giving that promo, he looked at me and said “Is he supposed to be the good guy?” That was 100% a babyface promo even if Triple H didn’t mean it to be. He was passionate, he was clear in his intentions, he wasn’t lying or bending the truth. It was bizarre.
It was probably the best face promo I’ve seen in the last 12 months.