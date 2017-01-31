The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/30/17: Yeah, But

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Royal Rumble happened, and Randy Orton is your winner. Which, uh, has nothing to do with Raw. But Kevin Owens retained the Universal Championship by cheating in a no disqualification match designed to prevent cheating (somehow), and Charlotte wins at every pay-per-view, so Raw is fine.

Important Copy-Pasted Note: It’s time to vote in the 2016 RSPW Awards, so make sure you pop over and cast your vote for With Spandex on UPROXX for Best Wrestling Media. We’ve won two years in a row, so help us three-peat! Voting ends on February 9, but go ahead and get in your vote now.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter and your personal Xanga. If you’ve got a Diaryland page, share us on that, too. Everything helps.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 30, 2017.