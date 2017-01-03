The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/2/17: National Treasures

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Jack Gallagher demanded satisfaction and slapped a dude with a glove. Also on the show, The Club ripped the head off a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear and then pinned Goldust with a distraction roll-up. This week, Goldust gets his revenge by not appearing. Emmalina has still not debuted, isn’t debuting this week, and might not actually show up until WWE Network decides to air a tournament of exclusively independently-contracted Australian Instagram models.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! It helps more than you realize, especially now that there’s a pay-per-view every two weeks. Be sure to also drop down into our comments section and let us know what you thought of the show.
Welcome to a new year. Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 2, 2017.
If Undertaker’s working on Raw, my guess is Braun.
Braun declaring for the Rumble only to get made to look like a punk is damaging no matter which way you slice it. The guy talked a lot of shit and then couldn’t anticipate the most obvious reaction, causing him to gimp out of the ring? Weak Weak Weak and it serves no purpose besides ending another Raw with Roman standing tall.
I disagree. Look what it takes to take down Braun, a twin finishing move from two of the most overpowered wrestlers in history, WCW Goldberg and the only male student that actually graduated from his school of spearing, Roman Reigns.
@Amaterasu’s Son Not quite. While Roman’s spear is observed as equal in power, Goldberg’s spear is a doubleleg with his feet planted before youre lifted off the ground and get crushed. Roman’s is a leaping tackle. Minor, but technical difference. You can see the differences in the gif above.
Well I guess we can rule out a Smackdown guy winning the Rumble
Since Roman is in the title picture, he probably won’t be in the Rumble. Goldberg and Lesnar will probably fight at Mania, ruling them out. For the main event roster, that leaves Rollins, Jericho, Zayn and Strowman. As for Smackdown, I seriously doubt any of them will end up winning. But, there is also the chance of an NXT call-up winning; that man is Joe. Rollins has had too many opportunities and Jericho is on his way out. Strowman’s not ready for the main event yet and I doubt creative is willing to back Zayn. So I’m going with Samoa Joe.
And I feel they’ll move him to Smackdown
Samoa Joe v AJ Styles–ROH champ v NJPW champ–is like a crazy dream match. As bad as WWE can be, if they let those two go at it, it should be a unique experience.
WM is in Orlando, a Styles/Joe match would be a subtle nod to old TNA, but I would go with Rollins wining and challenging Styles on SD before that happened.
Stephanie owning that they lost the ratings war to Smackdown was pretty noteworthy.
Yeah, but then having no clue as to why smackdown is starting to pass them by is pure WWE
Raw will be back in front this week – SD was promoted to hell and back, Raw was on a holiday. And even then the gap was still only 30,000. If Raw’s ratings fall by 30,000 this week nobody would take a second look.
Top 10 comments made me guffaw
-I’m a nerd for wrestlers earning career achievements, so I’ve really been hoping Jericho would take the US Title in one of these 50 attempts the last few weeks and give Reigns some extra motivation and remove doubt that he could win the Universal Title because he’s still hauling another belt around. Cena and Rusev’s rehabilitation of the US Title, which weathered multiple Del Rio/Kalisto title switches, has left it just a prop for a main event guy.
-I hadn’t thought about BRAUN! taking the US Belt, but that would be a good story and a great ending with Sami rising up to beat him.
-I hope Jack Gallagher is the fourth member of the New Day.
-I know they don’t want to devalue the RKO, but Anderson needs the Gun Stun, badly.
Are the LU over/indeed ever coming back?
Under, dammit
Brandon s on Twitter last week that his internet service was down for a while, that plus the fact Lucha is about to take a midseason hiatus probably means they are going to be doled out over the next couple of weeks.
I actually missed Raw this week. Straight up forgot it was Monday and it was on. Seems like Raw forgot it was on too.
My box just refused to record it this week and I’m not actually bothered.
KO is the only one to mention what the winner of the Rumble gets, but it’s still not clearly defined. What if someone from SDL wins the rumble? Is there a trade? Does he in turn face the winner of Styles/Cena? What happens to the other show’s belt at Mania? Too many announcments of who’s in before even knowing what’s at stake. I’s confused.
I imagine it will work like it always did in the first brand extension. Whoever wins chooses which world title they go after (and if it’s the one opposite their show, they jump brands, which happened a couple times in the past). The world title not chosen has its title match determined by either events or matches on the show. Sometimes the PPV between the Rumble and ‘Mania is used to directly set that up. They may even just do a number one contenders match and build the feud from there.
That said, WWE’s been a one roster company for the last five years. I’m sure a bunch of new kids or returning fans have been brought in during that time. They could certainly stand to explain a few things.
Don’t be surprised if an Elimination Chamber match is suddenly announced for a random Smackdown in February.
Based on the Best and Worst title, I kept waiting for Dame Judi Dench to show up. Everyone knows she the real national treasure.
Of two nations at that.
I didn’t watch much of this show, but is WWE just glossing over that big speech Taker gave about being “back” for more than just Mania and being Smackdown 4 Lyfe or whatever from like six whole weeks ago? Why do that and then have him disappear only to show up on Raw two months later for Wrestlemania season? I know the writers have the memory of the dude from Memento, but come on.
I thought Taker was drafted to Smackdown?
I think he went “undrafted”, but just showed up on Smackdown that one time because that was his home during the last split
The best part of Raw last night was definitely the With Spandex comment section. And Brandon, you should really move over to the B&W of SmackDown, it will make you a happier person. Last week during the women’s championship match there was a distraction and it did not lead to a pin fall!
For the record, if WWE Network decides to air a tournament of exclusively independently-contracted Australian Instagram models, I will very much tune in
No point, they’ve already signed Evie.
Not really feeling the hyperbolic logic that suggest Braun looks bad because he took functional cheap shots from two of the WWE’s anointed gods. To me that just said “That’s what it takes to bring him down”. I don’t think anybody benefits from a WWE where strong has to equal “completely infallible.”
This is also another case of folks who get it complaining about the booking as if there’s an audience of complete rubes still out there. We really don’t need to be so protective of folks. They can take losses, or look weak and they’ll still be perfectly fine. Like Kevin Owens is an incredibly talented performer and even though he’s a bit on the margins at this point- that all changes very quickly when it needs to.
Jack G is Mr 2017!
I prefer to think of Stephanie as the Africanized killer bee version of Vince and HHH.
Hope: Someone who doesn’t mind pushing new people of all sizes and shapes while not afraid to look foolish on screen.
Result: Someone who is about always looking important.
The Foley stuff just makes me sad.
I’m digging King Leoneville’s beard; having said that, I fear Titus O’Neil’s next gimmick is a ton of gold jewelry and a really weird metal hair net.
Was it intentional for the New Day to dress up as actual tomato cans?
braun is going to be very interesting to pay attention to this year. See how well he fares what is being given to him and how he capitalizes it.
I worry that at some point right after Wrestlemania, they are going to Ryback vs CM Punk shit it up
You know what made Mr. McMahon the greatest heel of all time? The fact that he got his comeuppance now and then. When’s the last time Stephanie got a beer bath in the middle of the ring or got a septic tank dumped on her from the entrance? I think the last time she got schooled was when Vickie Guerrero retired.
She accidentally got cereal spilled on her a couple weeks ago. Does that count?
No mention of Foley trying to ban Chris Jericho from ringside for his own match? It is starting to get sad with him, when was the last time he made it through a promo without a major brain fart or Stephanie just interrupting him because he couldn’t get to his point? Go home, enjoy your family, quit bumming us out man.
have a feeling Roman or Goldberg are going to eliminate Strowman.
OR…if they still want to continue the feud with Zayn, Zayn will finally get his “victory” by eliminating Strowman from the rumble
Still trying to figure out that Bobby Eaton analogy. Sami can make a three year old look like a famously light worker? Pretty sure their diving leg drops already have the same impact.
Deep in the musty asshole? Gross.