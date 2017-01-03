The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/2/17: National Treasures

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Jack Gallagher demanded satisfaction and slapped a dude with a glove. Also on the show, The Club ripped the head off a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear and then pinned Goldust with a distraction roll-up. This week, Goldust gets his revenge by not appearing. Emmalina has still not debuted, isn’t debuting this week, and might not actually show up until WWE Network decides to air a tournament of exclusively independently-contracted Australian Instagram models.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! It helps more than you realize, especially now that there’s a pay-per-view every two weeks. Be sure to also drop down into our comments section and let us know what you thought of the show.
Welcome to a new year. Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 2, 2017.
If Undertaker’s working on Raw, my guess is Braun.
Braun declaring for the Rumble only to get made to look like a punk is damaging no matter which way you slice it. The guy talked a lot of shit and then couldn’t anticipate the most obvious reaction, causing him to gimp out of the ring? Weak Weak Weak and it serves no purpose besides ending another Raw with Roman standing tall.
Well I guess we can rule out a Smackdown guy winning the Rumble
Since Roman is in the title picture, he probably won’t be in the Rumble. Goldberg and Lesnar will probably fight at Mania, ruling them out. For the main event roster, that leaves Rollins, Jericho, Zayn and Strowman. As for Smackdown, I seriously doubt any of them will end up winning. But, there is also the chance of an NXT call-up winning; that man is Joe. Rollins has had too many opportunities and Jericho is on his way out. Strowman’s not ready for the main event yet and I doubt creative is willing to back Zayn. So I’m going with Samoa Joe.
And I feel they’ll move him to Smackdown
Stephanie owning that they lost the ratings war to Smackdown was pretty noteworthy.
Yeah, but then having no clue as to why smackdown is starting to pass them by is pure WWE
Top 10 comments made me guffaw
-I’m a nerd for wrestlers earning career achievements, so I’ve really been hoping Jericho would take the US Title in one of these 50 attempts the last few weeks and give Reigns some extra motivation and remove doubt that he could win the Universal Title because he’s still hauling another belt around. Cena and Rusev’s rehabilitation of the US Title, which weathered multiple Del Rio/Kalisto title switches, has left it just a prop for a main event guy.
-I hadn’t thought about BRAUN! taking the US Belt, but that would be a good story and a great ending with Sami rising up to beat him.
-I hope Jack Gallagher is the fourth member of the New Day.
-I know they don’t want to devalue the RKO, but Anderson needs the Gun Stun, badly.
Are the LU over/indeed ever coming back?
Under, dammit
I actually missed Raw this week. Straight up forgot it was Monday and it was on. Seems like Raw forgot it was on too.
KO is the only one to mention what the winner of the Rumble gets, but it’s still not clearly defined. What if someone from SDL wins the rumble? Is there a trade? Does he in turn face the winner of Styles/Cena? What happens to the other show’s belt at Mania? Too many announcments of who’s in before even knowing what’s at stake. I’s confused.
I imagine it will work like it always did in the first brand extension. Whoever wins chooses which world title they go after (and if it’s the one opposite their show, they jump brands, which happened a couple times in the past). The world title not chosen has its title match determined by either events or matches on the show. Sometimes the PPV between the Rumble and ‘Mania is used to directly set that up. They may even just do a number one contenders match and build the feud from there.
That said, WWE’s been a one roster company for the last five years. I’m sure a bunch of new kids or returning fans have been brought in during that time. They could certainly stand to explain a few things.
Based on the Best and Worst title, I kept waiting for Dame Judi Dench to show up. Everyone knows she the real national treasure.
I didn’t watch much of this show, but is WWE just glossing over that big speech Taker gave about being “back” for more than just Mania and being Smackdown 4 Lyfe or whatever from like six whole weeks ago? Why do that and then have him disappear only to show up on Raw two months later for Wrestlemania season? I know the writers have the memory of the dude from Memento, but come on.