The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/9/17: Handle The Candle

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bill Goldberg returned in his favorite Affliction jacket to scream in people’s faces about what a bad-ass he is and spear Braun Strowman. Also, Sami Zayn died to make that moment 1% more impressive for people who didn’t need it.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! It helps more than you realize, especially now that there’s a pay-per-view every two weeks. Be sure to also drop down into our comments section and let us know what you thought of the show. Your support means the world to us, even if it’s hard to type that and have people read it without irony or sarcasm.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 9, 2017.