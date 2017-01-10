The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/9/17: Handle The Candle

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bill Goldberg returned in his favorite Affliction jacket to scream in people’s faces about what a bad-ass he is and spear Braun Strowman. Also, Sami Zayn died to make that moment 1% more impressive for people who didn’t need it.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! It helps more than you realize, especially now that there’s a pay-per-view every two weeks. Be sure to also drop down into our comments section and let us know what you thought of the show. Your support means the world to us, even if it’s hard to type that and have people read it without irony or sarcasm.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 9, 2017.
The Quantum Mechanics Paradox Of Emmalina
“I figured it out. Emma’s new gimmick is that she’s Schrödinger’s Gimmick. She’s a superposition of states. During these vignettes we cannot know, so she’s simultaneously debuting and never debuting.”
Outstanding!
I really think now that they haven’t brought Emmalina in because with Alicia busy with all this the only faces left are Sasha and Bayley, and they’re both busy with other people and eventually each other for the forseeable future. It’s notable there’s been absolutely no credible rumors as to why she’s being held off so long, but there’s been “she’ll reappear after the next PPV” stories before the last two or three PPVs.
I don’t want HHH to reappear until after the Rumble, just so we can get into the situation where he appeared just to pedigree Reigns and hand the title to Owens, and then only returns without offering a word of explanation on either part after Reigns has won the title from Owens anyway.
I really don’t think we should be treating Seth going over HHH as a foregone conclusion. There can only be one conquering babyface, his name is Roman Reigns and he’s gonna retire the Undertaker to a slathering of boos in Orlando.
Can’t wait for Smackdown so Daniel Bryan can announce he’s traded the Hype Bro’s for Emmalina.
Reigns-Goldberg
Brock-Braun
HHH-Rollins
Taker-Cena
Owens-Jericho
I agree about Stephanie. But this is the conclusion I came to: she’s a poor man’s Dario Cuerto. Dario plays both sides, but does so because it’s just kinda understood that he’s someone who loves violence, but happens to be a jerk, so there are times when that plays to the fans’ desires. So it works because you never really know what to expect or when it will work for you, and because there’s the consistent inconsistency there. With Stephanie, I wanna say it doesn’t work just because of how overstated she is about everything. The objective is less about violence than it is about her. And for whatever reason, that doesn’t work.
Raw wasn’t up against football last night. It was bad on its own
Reigns vs Balor maybe for the title at Mania?
“The Bulgarian George Clooney.” Rusev is the best.
Got a little taste of how good Sasha vs. Nia could be.