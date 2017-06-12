The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 7/7/97: O No Canada

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War: We talked about Canadian Stampede, an incredible pay-per-view with a legendary crowd. Then I had to write up Backlash and Extreme Rules on Mondays with a Memorial Day holiday between them and somehow lost three weeks of vintage Raws.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Siren Emoji: If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for July 7, 1997.