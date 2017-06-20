WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Miz, a man who a few months ago was doing the best work of his life against the biggest star in the company, entered into his second week of bear costume-based feuding with Dean Ambrose. Stay tuned for the third part of this epic trilogy!

Note: Don’t forget, I’m now three weeks into writing the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live. That includes Sunday’s Best and Worst of Money in the Bank, if you haven’t read it.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 19, 2017.