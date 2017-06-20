Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Miz, a man who a few months ago was doing the best work of his life against the biggest star in the company, entered into his second week of bear costume-based feuding with Dean Ambrose. Stay tuned for the third part of this epic trilogy!
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. We’re out of WrestleMania season and still a couple of months from SummerSlam, which means we need to fight to keep people interested in the product.
Note: Don’t forget, I’m now three weeks into writing the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live. That includes Sunday’s Best and Worst of Money in the Bank, if you haven’t read it.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 19, 2017.
I find it somewhat amazing – knowing how WWE works so hard to jump on the bandwagon of popular things shove them down our throats – that one of the most popular tag teams in a really long time will end up never having won a championship together. And it’s not like this is a few months wonder (like if/when Breezango win) – they were really popular for years.
In a strange way, it’s really kinda sad.
“Beautiful hillbilly rage bear” is hands down the best description of Strowman that I’ve ever read
Your commitment to Kevin Smith references is impressive. I dont care if they didnt age well, Beserker callbacks always get a pop from me.
It is so glaringly obvious you have Cass do the surprise attack one week (while JR screams WHY CASS WHY), then the tear-jerking explanation the next week.
How the hell did Rollins cut open his cheek on that dive onto Bray? I had to go back and watch it several times to make sure that yes, he was bleeding, but there was nothing to indicate how it happened.
I sincerely hope that you and Seth Rollins both meant little g.