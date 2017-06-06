The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/5/17: The Leftovers

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Extreme Rules happened, and was somehow a show with more rules than normal that didn’t understand most of its own rules. Join us next for WWE Great Balls Of Fire, a show held underwater and wrestled by squares.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 5, 2017.
I’m telling you, a Ryback/Rhyno tag team would have been amazing.
I didn’t notice Heyman showed his phone when Brock was “calling” him. Points to Heyman for “BROCK” in all caps
As a funny side note, there was a banner ad for an italian restaurant placed right above the photo of Stunned Undertaker fan so for a second I thought that Brandon was saying Brocks photo on Heymans phone should be a plate of cheesy penne.
Its amazing how the bar for a “good RAW” is simply that it doesn’t feel tedious
That Wyatt video was brutally honest. The last few years really make me question why I liked him so much in the first place. In NXT, he was more menacing and to the point and kind of fun. He just kind of generally inspired fear and he never won the title, but he definitely came off as a special attraction. Putting him in a bunch of big situations where he talks a big game and almost always loses (and always gives back whatever wins he gets) is killing him. At this point, make him more of a special attraction, make him a tweener and an agent of justice trying to restore the balance of Good and evil and try to capture some of that magic during that ONE tag match with Reigns last year. Something new please.
The problem is they know that Bray can “fix” himself with one quick “tear down the machine” promo and a baby face turn. The massive reaction he got with that staredown with Triple H and the one-night-only team up with Reigns proved that. So now, they don’t care how much they job him out
In an alternate universe, Bray Wyatt retired Undertaker and became a dominate, monster, heel champion. In ours, he’s a neutered jobber that gets to cut shitty promos.
So what anime is that picture from? That got me dying over here.
I know Golddust is a good wrestler and it would be fun to see him work, but knowing how the WWE books these feuds, we’d just be seeing him wrestle R-Truth over and over again to set up a match with R-Truth. I’m happy to see the WWE build a feud outside the ring.
The Enzo and Cass stuff felt so messy. Enzo was what, trying to make an injured Cass wrestle (after being awfully creepy to my girl Charly)? Then is more than happy to replace him with Show? If this is Enzo turning, then great- if it’s setting up Cass- meh.
I’m also very fine with Slater and Rhyno being tag jobbers, as they really need them, since the Club can only wrestle so often. Also there’s a lot to be said for building up Cesaro and Sheamus as the monsters they should be by ruining guys who aren’t just random guys(/NXT stars??- wtf was that vague snark).
One thing about the actual respect the WWE has given to women’s wrestling is that when their title match isn’t the Main Event- you know it’s ending screwy. (suggesting that they intentionally gave Alexa a bad segment to test her is some “No seriously Donald Trump is playing 4th dimensional chess” bullshit. Vince is just wierd and out of touch and I think the segment reflects that. Owning that it was awful is just a way of trying to apologize. I mean maybe what’s suggested is true, but the far more likely answer is that they wrote a shit segment, because we’ve seen plenty of shit segments like that that obviously weren’t tests)
Hotel California reference ftw.
I liked this episode didn’t feel like it dragged but the tag team division just plain old sucks with out the revival but hell yeh I’m all in for a mid card stable of guys who can work their ass off managed by Titus, the backstage segment between Titus Tozawa and Crews was pretty good to me.
Truly great stuff from Joe and Heyman.
Pretty good episode, overall. I was thinking Big Cass was Enzo’s attacker, but now I don’t know what’s going on. I do know that Big Show’s Jersey accent needs a whole lotta work.
Too bad the necklace found was a gold chain and not a seashell necklace, that mystery would’ve been over quick:
I did it for you, Roman!
Nevermind the reference to the underrated classic Tom Hanks film. Not that many people here are old enough to remember it.
Joe foreplaying his murder of Paul was brilliant sadist stuff. It was half don’t be scared this is what’s gonna happen, half the textbook description of someone choking you out and might not wake up from this. Samoa Joe knows that anticipation of death, is worse than death itself.
As far as Miz, I screwed up last night. What I should’ve said, “When you’re SUSPECTING the bear is a lunatic, when the hairs on the back of your neck, are STANDING UP, when you’ve got GOOSEBUMPS EVERYWHERE, when you’re attacking your WIFE’S PRESENTS, It’s NOT! PARA!-NOIA! IT’S THE AM—- BROSE!”
You know, if you say “Cass-er Soze” out loud, it sounds like when the burned guy in the hospital bed was saying it to Gus Fring.
That Hotel California joke was top notch.
I’m at the point where I’m staring at my computer screen during most of each Raw now. This show is a fucking wasteland, to the point where I’m watching out of habit after a long time of at least finding enough good for it to be worthwhile. I kind of hate that there’s a full year before the next “Shake-Up” can hopefully rescue the wrestlers I like from the red brand, because Joe, Miz and Braun are like the only people that don’t look like burning garbage half the time.
Just saw the Titus Brand Post-Game Press Conference…Charly’s really funny in that. And Titus and Apollo come off very naturally. Maybe Charly can donRaw Talk every week and see if some of that Talking Smack magic can work for Raw.
Kinda wish that instead of the caller ID reading BROOOOOCK LEEEEEESNAAAAR, as the Real Birdman suggested, that Heyman’s RINGTONE was just a recording of him screaming it into his phone.
That Joe/Heyman segment was the best Raw segment in FOREVER.
-Joe’s initial promo was excellent. Envy and jealousy isn’t something you hear often from wrestlers (at least not male ones) and it works great here because not only is Joe endlessly petty and Brock has the cushiest job ever but Joe gets to throw some serious backhanded shade about Brock never showing up.
-Heyman manages to not over put over Finn even more but puts over Joe like no one else can. The difference between Paul Heyman putting over a wrestler and LITERALLY ANYTHING ELSE WWE does to put over a wrestler is staggering.
-Joe getting disturbingly calmly hostile all up in Paul’s face was beautiful and did more to establish him as a top heel than anything else they’ve done. This whole segment really established Joe as a top guy. Magnificently done in every way.
Also this is definitely the image that should pop up when Brock Lesnar calls: [4.bp.blogspot.com]
Didn’t y’all just use that “the Leftovers” subtitle for a Best and Worst of NXT like four weeks ago? I love this irony after reading Brandon complain about Raw not knowing what Smackdown is ever up to.