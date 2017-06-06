The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/5/17: The Leftovers

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Extreme Rules happened, and was somehow a show with more rules than normal that didn’t understand most of its own rules. Join us next for WWE Great Balls Of Fire, a show held underwater and wrestled by squares.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. We’re out of WrestleMania season and still a couple of months from SummerSlam, which means we need to fight to keep people interested in the product. Nobody’s watching Raw. I’m not even watching it. I’m just making this all up.

Note: If you read this column and Extreme Rules and are like, “this guy hates wrestling,” please note that I’ve also picked up the writing duties for the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live. Please consult that for weekly WWE writing that doesn’t involve me constantly trying to murder creative with dark magicks.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 5, 2017.