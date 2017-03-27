WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 6/9/97: King Of Kings Of The Ring

03.27.17 43 mins ago 2 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Sid returned, but it’s less important than Sunny outsmarting the Honky Tonk Man and Jim Cornette by spraying both of them AND both Headbangers with a Super Soaker that shoots in three different directions.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here, but make sure you’ve seen King of the Ring 1997 first.. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Notable Re-post: If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows.

Up first, let’s take a look at WWE’s most popular tournament for a meaningless title and, if you’re lucky, a low-quality Halloween costume.

