The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/20/17: Hold Harmful

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Seth Rollins triumphantly returned from injury, dramatically dropped his crutch and debuted his new “Kingslayer” shirt in time to look like a hero for like 30 seconds before Triple H got back in the ring and re-injured him for several minutes.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re laughing so hard at fake fighting jokes. We’re on the Road To WrestleMania now so the world is watching. Show them a thing that explains the best way to do that. And hey, if you’re gonna be at WrestleMania this year, look for With Spandex at Mania, NXT, and whichever shows Glacier is on!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 20, 2017.
You’re not alone. It has never been more apparent that Steph needs to get off of TV for at least twenty years after Vickie throws her into the diarrhea pool again for reasons.
i think their could be a possibility that Strowman getting chokeslam means he may wind up part of the match.
But…i can’t believe you Brandon. You always argue and gripe about logic and wrestling being smart and such…Yet you don’t gripe about Undertaker realizing he just messed up and turns around and takes the spear. Where is the whole, “Taker, if you know you are going to get speared now…why not still keep the upper hand and just simply get out of the ring??”
Where is that snarky remark that you like to point out about others??
So do you guys have a deal with wwe not to talk about this? You could condemn the hack. But heads in sand? Seths hack was fine though…
What benefit at all is there to talking about the hack?
If you’re asking them to decry it- writing about only gives it more attention and invites the attention seeking fucks who do shit like that in the first place to it again. The kindest, most decent thing you can do is ignore it, hope it goes away and that the folks involved can move past it.
If you believe there’s some journalistic necessity to discuss it- you’re just wrong. It’s a shitty invasion of privacy that’s best left unaddressed.
You know a crowd is hot fucking way too into themselves garbage trash people when in response to Taker’s far too obvious pending gong-in they chant “WE WANT TAKER” (to say nothing of their far more garbage chants from earlier) and then respond with “HOLY SHIT” like that wasn’t obvious. Fuck you Brooklyn. Fuck you the most.
My problem with the Sami segment is that his defiance had no “or else”. He’s not going to hit Steph with a Helluva kick, so what exactly is he thinking about doing when he’s second guessing himself. It’s a good story for the guy, but it needs about 5 more drafts before it’s ready. Have Joe come out with Steph and loom and give Sami somebody to stand up to.
I don’t mind blowing off whatever Charlotte and Dana are now, because as much as Dana is a stellar character, she’s not a good enough worker for a fued with Charlotte to be credible or meaningful. If all this does is explain why she doesn’t interfere at Mania on Charlotte’s behalf, that’s fine. Long term Dana probably needs to be back in NXT, so trivializing her on RAW might help.
I’m far less bothered by XXXX pinned the champs (it’s a valid complaint, but this is the WWE, champs have no aura of invincibility and it’s mostly just annoying because it’s lazy storytelling, but at some point you might as well be grinding about the spandex or wondering why there’s eggs in your omelette)- but it’s not just that Gallows and Anderson are taking L’s it’s that they’re trivialized (in a way that say- Bayley isn’t), and trivialized right after they almost came back from the last time. (and man- fuck off for that Hogan assed Enzo and Cass bullshit where they hit their finisher on the champs- Fuckboi Central Brooklyn was right to shit on that).
I’d love to understand the disconect in the RAW writers room that makes them think they can get away with Bayley and Nia over and over again. The storytelling for the women’s title has been so poorly planned. It just feels like all that maters is the Mania match, and if getting there is stupid it’s OK because what- the headline is going to drive buys/views even if the story stinks? (the biggest problem WWE has is how they book for the PPVs and just let RAW perpetually stall after announcing matches 4 weeks out. It’s promoting for a PPV mentality in a Network era and is DUMB AS NARDS)
See, I have a beer with this (and in-storyline, I know you love Daniel Bryan). The Authority wasn’t saying that Daniel Bryan couldn’t stay healthy, but that he couldn’t beat top tier talent. And by beating HHH, Batista, and Orton in one night he proved he could.
Owens vs. Jericho is like the only thing that resembles what a Wrestlemania build up match is all about.
Jericho vs. Owens is like the first amazing wrestlemania build up feud that we have finally gotten not since batista vs hhh
“Although what am I saying, the two most popular moves in WWE history are the People’s Elbow and the Worm.”
Two of the top three. Number 2 is the RKO.
Stinkface