The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/27/17: Go Home, Goober

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The broken road that leads Rascall Flats back to you and leads the rest of us to WrestleMania continued with MIck Foley getting fired two weeks before the biggest show of the year, the suggestion of a Hold Harmless agreement, and The Undertaker’s face realizing he’s going to get speared before the Undertaker’s body realizes it.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 27, 2017.