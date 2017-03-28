The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/27/17: Go Home, Goober

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The broken road that leads Rascall Flats back to you and leads the rest of us to WrestleMania continued with MIck Foley getting fired two weeks before the biggest show of the year, the suggestion of a Hold Harmless agreement, and The Undertaker’s face realizing he’s going to get speared before the Undertaker’s body realizes it.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 27, 2017.
In a perfect world, Goldberg Spears, Jackhammers, and we 1-2-3 Brock out of here while Goldberg relinquishes the title so Finn, Seth, Sami, and KO can feud over it. The Age of Lesnar finally over with.
Buuuut instead it’s going to be a quick suplex, F5, 1-2-3 and Lesnar holds the belt til Summerslam, gets it back at the Rumble, and Wrestlemania 34 is Reigns/Lesnar 2: Infinity Tug of War. Also known as Avengers 5. *sighs*
Laughed my ass off at the comment of the PS2 render of Undertaker. I noticed that too. He looked and sounded weird as hell. Also, does anyone actually think Goldberg is going to win? Anyone? I mean even a 2 year old could see that Lesnar is winning. One of the most predictable main events in wrestle mania history.
so was hogan and warrior wm 6 just by listening to hogan’s promo and warriors.
oh…and if technology existed today back then ;)
I’m expecting the Hardys to debut next Tuesday night when the Usos cut a promo complaining about being absent from the card
But really I’m just hoping Broken Hardys don’t get ruined by Raw booking
well in my perfect world that i said a week or two ago is that we get old school taker style of wrestling at wrestlemania…last night we got an old school taker like segment…so here’s still hoping.