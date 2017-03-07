The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/6/17: Death Of Superman

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: WWE Fastlane: End Of The Lane happened, and we have a new Universal Champion; a 50-year old man whose bloom had come off his rose 13 WrestleManias ago, competing to impress a child who doesn’t seem super impressed by it. Our champion is a dad nodding his head in a car to Grand Funk Railroad while his kids make embarrassed faces in the passenger seat. Also on the show, nothing else happened.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 5, 2017.