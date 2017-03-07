The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/6/17: Death Of Superman

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: WWE Fastlane: End Of The Lane happened, and we have a new Universal Champion; a 50-year old man whose bloom had come off his rose 13 WrestleManias ago, competing to impress a child who doesn’t seem super impressed by it. Our champion is a dad nodding his head in a car to Grand Funk Railroad while his kids make embarrassed faces in the passenger seat. Also on the show, nothing else happened.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 5, 2017.
Cat puke made the cut!
Last night’s RAW was a pleasure. Watched for the 1st hour, saw everyone I cared about, went to sleep, perfect!
The “Bitten Kitten” would like to thank everyone for their support. I’m pretty sure she’d like to challenge Stephanie McMahon to a Litterbox Match at Wrestlemania… the stip: loser stops crapping on the roster/winner stops barfing during RAW segments.
And hopefully Redshirt will agree to be the cat’s advocate/manager.
The sad part is, when I originally read it in the live thread, I really thought you were doing a JBL impression.
The New Day at WrestleMania are going to go round the ring with their ice cream cart with Hornswoggle back for one night poking out of the top giving ice cream to the kiddies.
I think hosting duties is the right call for New Day and will help them more than whatever filler tag match they would have otherwise had. I hope they take the rub of getting to interact with the entire roster and celebrities to then split them up amicably post-Mania, insert Xavier into the CW division, Kofi into the US title picture and Big E into the main event. I really, really hope they don’t do the cliche ‘one of them turns on the other,’ just have them go full Wu Tang on this show.
Neville is on fire right now. No coincidence that the Cruiserweight division has improved 100% since his return.
The cat like comment made me lol
Cat *puke comment, fucking uproxx
Austin Aries as a beloved face? Amazing! But that’s a good point is that Aries’ injury actually did allow him time to get over and not be stuck in limbo in either NXT’s non-Nakamura/Roode Division or wrestling on 205 Live, both of which have Barbados Slim level of limbo the last six months. He’s such a good natural heel, but I’m sure he’ll be fine as a snarky tweener to Neville’s entitled ruler. And if he wins the title with a thumb to the eye it will be the best payoff to a long-running joke ever.
Also, really good 2 days from the cruisers between Raw and Fastlane. Hopefully that momentum continues too.
Big Cass is going to be the most hated heel in the universe when he finally stomps Enzo’s head in
Depends on the crowd….we WERE getting “Thank you, Sheamus” chants just a few weeks ago for his (justifiably) wrecking him. It has to be one of those “normal”, presumably mid-Western (not Chicago) markets….one that “plays along”. Orherwise, you’re looking at an MX/Dynamic Dudes scenario.
He’s also probably going nowhere after that. Enzo and Cass both are guys I can’t picture getting anywhere solo. Enzo has all the charisma and Cass has all the ability. WWE can’t keep a tag team together to save their damn life, so it’s almost inevitable, but it’ll just be a Prime Time Players thing where neither guy makes it solo, possibly ending with a reunion.
The difference between Wisconsin crowds and Chicago prove We are second only to MSG . And at least the CM Punk chants for Goldberg were definitely earned.
That was mostly a fun show last night but I am not looking forward to 3 more weeks of building to The Biggest Dog match or The Mega Part-Timers Explode match. Both those segments were fine last night so maybe I’m just jaded, but I’m deeply skeptical the build for either one is going to be enjoyable.
While I don’t love what they’ve done with Bayley- “smug and entitled” isn’t something I get from her at all. I feel like so much of the analysis of her story keeps ignoring how much the live audience pops for her and refuses to accept that the people who are bothered by is represent a minority opinion.
How the fuck do you worst the Emma promo? They tried to stuff her into what looked like a shit gimmick, they had to bag the gimmick because (reportedly) she couldn’t pull it off, and instead of being punished or released they’re back with “Hey remember she’s fucking badass?”. After we hadn’t heard anything from her in a few weeks I was legit concerned she was done. That spot was great damn news.
I’m so very much for a slightly heelish Sheamus and Cesaro team. Cesaro is so superhuman that it never reads as credible when he’s taking a beatdown. If he’s working semi-heel in matches, it’s going to be great.
People suggested that the WWE fucked up by not having Taker run-in (hobble-in?) during Roman/Braun at the PPV. I think this is much better, because that would have been heelish, and this allows for Roman to play the heel- which I think we all agree is how it should be. I’m hoping the fact that they instantly were like “they’re going to fight at Mania” means we won’t get a ton of build from two guys who struggle to talk and can’t really touch each other.
New Day hosting Mania might be good. The build to New Day hosting Mania is eye cancer.
Fuck CM Punk and fuck his marks. Steph will forever have my heart for how she powers through that crap.
I think with the Emma thing, people are just worried we’ll get months more “SOON” promos because it’s too late to find her something to do for Mania.
I disagree that Taker’s streak being gone ruins his program. If anything, it makes it feel less impossible that he might lose, which is a good thing.
This is definitely a great time for a Roman heel turn though. It makes sense. Braun winning the ‘Dre is also a great idea, though I also dig the idea of someone tiny winning it by tripping him out of the ring at the last second. Maybe Gallagher.
Yeah, call this frustration at what’s going on and a blind love towards Bay, but I’m blaming Sasha Banks for about 90% of the issues with her. Somehow, WWE managed to screw up putting those two together.
Sasha Banks since Bayley won the title has been nothing short of insufferable.
I actually liked the way Braun/Taker/Roman turned out. Braun showed respect the an actual undead wrestling legend and Roman came out to shit all over his legacy with a casual, half-hearted “All Due Respect” Fits perfectly.