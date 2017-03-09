The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 5/19/97: Sunny Days Real Estate

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.09.17 6 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We experienced In Your House: Cold Day In Hell, a pay-per-view extravaganza built around all the stuff you see on Raw plus Ken Shamrock breaking Vader’s nose for real. On Raw proper, Bret Hart cut a promo so rambly that the show just went off the air before it got to the part where Shawn Michaels superkicks him into, then out of a wheelchair. Also, Scott Putski!

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Notable Re-post: If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War for May 19 (gasp), 1997.

Around The Web

TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWE RAWWWF
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP