The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 5/5/97: Hit & Run

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart played WHEELCHAIR MIND GAMES, culminating in the return of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart and Austin getting tossed off the stage and sent to the hospital. Also on the show, literally nothing else even 1% as interesting or fun as Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for May 5, 1997.