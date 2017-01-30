Pre-show notes: If you missed the show, you can watch it here on WWE Network. If you don’t have a Network subscription, just close your eyes late and night and listen for the distant, lonesome cries of the Internet.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Royal Rumble 2017.
Pretty much laughed at #30 as well
Once we hit 24 and there was still no Samoa Joe, I died on the inside a little bit
1. Sure, Orton is a huge name but I like that the rumble winner wasn’t someone fully entrenched in the current main event.
2. I find it hilarious that the most surefire way to make someone over now is to put them against Reigns in an important match.
3. Cena is a true great now, but I really don’t think he got consistently good until around 2011.
I don’t know when I developed such a soft spot for Tye Dillinger, but my heart grew a few sizes when his music hit. I couldn’t even be mad at anything after that (I laughed maniacally at #30.)
My overall impression of the Royal Rumble was “what a waste of talent”. You have some great wrestlers who can really go, and some veterans that people love to see. Somehow WWE managed to misuse their veterans and blow an opportunity to let the new talent shine, all in one “PPV”.
Angle said he wouldn’t be in the rumble, and I can’t see WWE letting him wrestle again for them anyway.
Nak wasn’t going to be in the rumble after his “injury” against Rood.
So all the realistic surprise entrants were used up, save for Samoa Joe. And it’s probably just as well Joe wasn’t there, since he’d have undoubtedly taken a back seat to Reigns-Golberg-Brock-Taker anyway.
Who knows where we go from here, but I don’t know how you don’t have one more Styles-Cena match. Those two together are gold.
Joe should’ve gotten what Styles did last year. Debuts in an early number, then gets eliminated half way through so he’s not overshadowed later on
You are a poet, Brandon.
Does the OTT finish-kickout-finish kickout format of these main events (Cena being the biggest culprit) not bother anyone else? Am I out of touch wanting finishes to be more protected?
Yep. :)
yep to which bit?
To each their own but that match made the other 5+ hours look like donkey shit.
to be fair the other 5+ hours didn’t have a huge amount going for it
God damnit that last comment about peeing nearly made me start howling in the middle of class.
Honestly this was on its way to being the best Rumble since 2004 (or 2010) but then the Roman of it all happened. I reserve the right to revise my opinion on the match (having watched it twice already) if they do in fact turn Reigns heel going into a match with Undertaker because hoo boy the decision to put him in this match reeked of tone deafness to a degree that I’m pretty sure even WWE isn’t capable of. That being said, I LOVED the match up to that point because it showed so much awareness of characters and stories, from Dean remembering his history with Ellsworth to Xavier remembering his history with Bray to Jericho constantly weaseling his way to the outside playing on how cowardlike his character has been to Sami Zayn showing guts and hanging in there about half a dozen times before he finally fell to the Undertaker (while also playing a part in eliminating Strowman).
Boo. BOO! UGH. This is the first time I was looking forward to a main roster event more than a TakeOver and… well TakeOver was pretty dope actually.
Aside from Styles/Cena (which staunchly non-NJPW-watching fans are gonna praise as MotY), this wasn’t like watching a Royal Rumble, it was like watching Raw.
Wrestling matches still exist and are judged on their own merits outside Wrestle Kingdom main events. If we’re going to go “but how did it compare to Okada-Omega?” after every half decent match this year we’re watching wrestling for the wrong reasons and should get a real hobby.
I suppose I meant that comment as a shorthand for staunchly WWE fans. Personally, I’m expecting Stardom to exceed Okada/Omega this year.
Taker looked so sad and defeated when he got eliminated, like a puppy who knew he’s been a bad boy but didn’t want to face it.
Also I felt like lots of people were taking naps during the Royal Rumble at certain points.
From about 15-24 i was paying way more attention to my phone
Just read my comment and realized i meant to say “people in the Rumble were taking naps.” Dammit.
this roman Reigns shit is fucking baffling/mind boggling/maddening. This is going on 3 fucking years now. The reactions are getting worse (whether or not Reigns is getting better). This is insane. Do elderly men really enjoy trolling this much? Also, Reigns is in a grueling match w/KO where Owens gets in 85% or so of the offense. Strowman fucking murders him after that and he doesn’t sell AT ALL? I think he might have held his left hand for 0.3 seconds on the way to the ring. Fucking ridiculous.
Considering Brock can squash the entire full-time roster and Goldberg can squash him–it’s a good thing neither of them care about any of the belts at all. What atrocious booking.
Also, Goldberg and ‘Taker both looked about 80. Goldberg hit clotheslines that make Karl Malone look like a beast. His spears were pure shit. ‘Taker eliminated about 3 people with the slowest, laziest clotheslines I’ve ever witnessed. And you’re a fucking deadman/zombie. Take off the fucking MMA gloves. Why not wear TapOut gear to the ring too?
You know, we should have known Enzo and Cass’s act would devolve into the lowest common denominator when they were knocked up to the main roster, but I still wanted to believe. What a fool I was.
What’s insane about the Reigns thing is that they know enough about how little people care for him to pull that switcharoo in the Rumble and get Ortons win over – you have to be very, very aware of what’s going on to set up and pull that off – but they still insist on forcing him as a main event talent, just as he’s been, when he doesn’t even have the reaction Cena got that sustained him for a decade.
Whatever do you mean!? Naming off Thanksgiving side dishes? Reindeer? Rumble entrants? all for cheap pops?! You’re NOT into that? Not even Enzo making sexual innuendos about chicken tenders and trombones?
Guys, I’m beginning to think Kenny Omega hasn’t really been signed.
Reigns has done an amazing job of working out who actually pays attention to wrestling at storyline rather than on paper level. Do you think they didn’t know he would get booed in that slot? Orton is already getting cheers on Smackdown, what about that ending wasn’t designed to use him as the device to get someone who’s been around the block too often for real excitement loved afresh? I do question how we get from that to establishing him against Braun, but his character notes seem to change every few weeks as it is.
I get in retrospect why Joe didn’t appear – they already had four hosses clearing the ring, and you’d then have to tease Strowman-Joe which isn’t a plan of any kind if he’s going to get the expected push. I don’t like Jack Gallagher becoming Comedy English Gent outside 205, but that was inevitable eventually.
Just wait until Gentleman Jack gets merked into a quickly unfunny, tirelessly never ending bit with The Vaudevillians. :/
Can’t wait for Tuesday when the SmackDown! crew has to do a monster build for Elimination Chamber in two weeks….Oh, and I guess RAW is on tonight.
I was well and truly wrong about them putting Nia Jax in just to throw out Elsworth.
I think Johnny Mundo needs to come back and take back the Rumble spot from Kofi.
The spot Curry Man did in TNA where he danced on someone laying on the ground is still the best.
The worst thing I can say about the Rumble match itself was how literally nothing happened as far as story. Usually in the Rumble, they (try to) further current storylines or introduce new feuds and outside of Harper turning on Bray, none of that happened. They had some callbacks to older ones, but no current ones.
Maybe we’ll get Taker/Reigns, but after Strowman costing Reigns last night, that’s not happening for a while. Other than that, everything just was. Completely forgettable all around
I agree w/this. I thought some major development would happen or we’d get 2-3 surprise entrants. This was a huge sack of nothing.
BUT WAIT – Roman Reigns may now have THREE new feuds! Strowman? Goldberg? Undertaker?! Who gives a fuck! Reigns is THE GUY!
*** Royal Rumble Challenge ***
WINNER: Billy Boy (Strowman) – 24 pts
2nd Place: Darth Bile (Jericho) – 15 pts
3rd Place: Southern (Orton) – 13 pts
4th Place: ddragon7 (Dillinger) – 13 pts
5th Place: Small Package (Undertaker) – 13 pts
SPECIAL STATS
– We had almost 40 wrestlers chosen, but only 26 actually made the Rumble (Mark Henry, Kalisto, Enzo, Reigns unselected).
– Only person to Call Their Shot! was ddragon7 with Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger @ #10 (those picking Orton, Ziggler, Harper were extremely close). Coincidentally this gets you 10 pts.
– Billy Boy (Strowman) had most elimination pts.
– Darth Bile (Jericho) dominated Survival Time pts.
– For “fun”, I calculated Roman Reigns points if he had been picked by anyone: he’d be in 2nd Place at 16 points.
– Now ask yourself, if you found yourself stuck picking Reigns, knowing he was wrestling earlier in the night… what entry # would you have chosen?
– If you answered 30, you would have won this Challenge.
– And this was me after the Rumble thinking Corbin was gonna win: [youtu.be]
Nobody picking Reigns, even smarkily, says a lot
When did the Cena narrative transition from the realisation that he cannot ‘hang’ anymore, to the realisation that he’s John Cena and he can overcome anything? This inconsistency in character and development is why Cena has been infuriating for the past decade and a half. The Cena and AJ match was great, but fell short on playing on the moments that meant most.
Watching Taker last night was the first time I was very sad seeing him still doing this. Taker is now right damn close to that moment in time where Andre was of just simply not able to move at all without dishing self inflicting pain on your body.
I badly wanted the Cena vs. Taker at WM match this year. If they plan next year, by god, those two despite Cena the Great, won’t be able to make that match come across like a spectacle it was destined to be in many of our eyes.
AJ Styles should have his rematch clause, so hopefully he can still win it back and we got ourselves an awesome Orton vs. AJ Styles at Wrestlemania.
Samoa Joe i see not actually debuting on the main show UNTIL Wrestlemania where he freaking helps HHH defeat Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania.
Goldberg looked bad or worse. I know he was never a great wrestler but he can’t do a clothesline or a spear? And he’s gonna have a high level match at WM? Super!