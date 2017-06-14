The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/13/17: Lana! Danger Zone!

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Lana got a Smackdown Women’s Championship match on pay-per-view despite having never wrestled on TV, Mojo Rawley failed in his attempt to defeat the leveled-up Jinder Mahal and get into the Money in the Bank ladder match, and Fandango expressed his extreme distaste for male rompers.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 13, 2017.