The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/13/17: Lana! Danger Zone!

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Lana got a Smackdown Women’s Championship match on pay-per-view despite having never wrestled on TV, Mojo Rawley failed in his attempt to defeat the leveled-up Jinder Mahal and get into the Money in the Bank ladder match, and Fandango expressed his extreme distaste for male rompers.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. This is the good show, so let’s get some conversation going and spark some interest, and, best case scenario, get people to click on a column about something other than the fiendish nightmare loop that is Monday Night Raw.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 13, 2017.
I didn’t catch the “Needs a Mask” post it last night. Fashion Files really keeps me hanging on every week.
Lana’s finisher really worked initially because it was surprising. You just assume it’s a setup for a suplex, then blammo, spinebuster. (and then 300 awkward seconds explaining why one doesn’t bust spines in an evening gown). Cool the once, but I think will look a lot like “here’s an easy finisher we gave somebody who doesn’t have a lot of experience” after you know what’s coming.
Tamina’s music might be the Worst Thing, potentially just short of Tamina.
Why do we need to hear the Colon’s talk while Harper, Dillinger, and Alpha are sitting here holding their wangs? I mean shit- I love the Fashion Files to death, but maybe take a week off so the magic stays fresh and let some other folks hit some point. SDLive’s roster is just too deep for their approach to booking the show. It’s the working show- let people work and stop the damn yapping. (and also, for the worker show, people who can’t work like Jinder and Tamina get way too much time).
I think it will be Mojo who turns on Ryder. The creative team is totally going to obliterate those genuine Mojo qualities, and having him go “you held me back, I won the Andre when you left, now I’m a star”, setting up the bro-iest Summerslam pres-how match ever.