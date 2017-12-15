The Best And Worst Of WWF Survivor Series ’97: Gang Rulz

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Everything that ever happened before Survivor Series ’97.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Survivor Series ’97, originally aired on November 9, 1997.
Not to go all Zapruder on the Billy Gunn legdrop (or to be a defender of Billy Gunn, because obviously), but it looks like the Headbanger in question cheats in a little bit from anticipated contact, just as Gunn is about to launch himself. Gunn’s no great shakes in the ring, and certainly isn’t any kind of high flyer, but I don’t think that’s on him.
You’re spot on about Austin they really exploited the hell out of him when injured. He mentioned on one of his podcast episodes that one time when he tried to hang it up Vince asked him to stick around because they were going to take the company public and they needed him to ensure good stock prices
Eh. I think 97 Austin was really wanting his push to continue was fine doing the old school “work through the injury” type thing. When he really super shouldn’t have.
Ok, straight up…whenever someone talks about Montreal possibly being a work, I want to tear my hair out. No. No way.
If it was a work, they never would have kept it up after Owen died. The act would have stopped then. And even then, it certainly wouldn’t have continued after Bret’s career ended suddenly like it did. Occam’s Razor. What happened is exactly what happened. And people who think otherwise really take wrestling too seriously.
I am also someone who thinks Bret doesn’t get enough flak for his part in all this. Everyone loves to bag on Shawn cause he was a terrible person at this time, and thats more than plenty fair, but Bret got “screwed” by going to to another company and making a fuck ton of money. What’s more, what he wanted out of the whole thing (to essentially only do a job the way he wanted) was, as Brandon puts into subtext here, super babyish. Just do the job and move on with your life. I’ll never understand why he couldn’t jsut wash his hands of everything when it was clear that his relationship with WWE and Vince was soured at this point.
And god yes, this show was trash.