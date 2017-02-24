The Best And Worst Of WCW Slamboree 1997

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The NBA Playoffs forced Nitro into an earlier, one-hour time slot, and nothing really happened for a month besides nWo beatdowns and cracked-out Roddy Piper promos about how straight he is. Oh, also, Glacier’s enemies tried to steal his magical eyeball by digging it out of his head with a helmet.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Slamboree for May 18, 1997.