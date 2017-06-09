The Best And Worst Of WCW Tuesday Nitro 7/22/97: Tuesday’s Gone

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We were not ready for the debut of the Nitro Girls. At least this week they ditch the chairs and go for the simpler choreography of, “stomp in place like a horse that can count, then Bushwhacker walk off-screen.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Tuesday Nitro for July 22, 1997.