The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 12/26/17: No 2 Sleep

Previously on 205 Live, Kalisto and Gran Metalik took on the team of The Brian Kendrick, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and a water bottle. Hideo Itami debuted to CM Punk chants. And Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak in a fantastic match.
And now, the best and worst of WWE 205 Live for December 26, 2017.
A tweener Nese would be interesting, a narcissist we would still cheer for.
Having never seen Gulak outside of 205 Live, does he high-flying moveset he can bust out? I think if he does keep THE NO-FLY ZONE thing going, if he busts out something big off the top-rope to win the title off Enzo, the pop would be pretty big for him.