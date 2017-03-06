The Best And Worst Of WWE Fastlane 2017

Pre-show notes: If you missed the show, you can watch it here on WWE Network. If you don’t have a Network subscription, look for any aimless complaining on social media without #TheWalkingDead at the end of it.
With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
Your shares, likes, comments and Internet Things are appreciated. Your over 1,000 comments in our Fastlane open discussion thread are definitely appreciated. Be sure to drop down into our comments section below and leave us a note to let us know what you thought of the show. Overwhelmingly positive, we’re guessing?
And now, the Worst and Something Best of WWE Fastlane 2017.
To expound on Mr. Royal Rumble, JSF’s Comment of the Night entry, Show’s father is French, making him an anchor baby, and thus a natural target for Real Americans.
Jack Swagger Wrestlemania match and return feud confirmed!
With Kevin Owens as UniChamp, it’s actual entertainment. With Goldberg, it’s like watching hamburger meat get burnt over a cardboard fire. I’d almost rather see Romance Reigns be champ.
And now we since Vince’s ultimate plan falling into place…
Good lord, you’ve lost all credibility.
Of course Huey, Dewey, and Louie could beat the Packers at football. They’re ducks and ducks can fly, and they’ve been around for a long time, they’re probably grown ass ducks by now.
This is up early! Man, I hope you got some sleep last night.
I likes Roman’s trainers. They made him look younger, and more like an underdog. I could believe him getting ragdolled. Also, Roman>Cena even in terms of selling. He may be told WHEN and HOW MUCH to sell by Vince, but at least it’s convincing when he does. Maybe not Zayn-convincing, but…
I would just like to point out that the referee is supposed to ring the bell when both wrestlers are in their corners and ready. They even do it for Money in the Bank cash-ins where the champion is half-dead. So for the ref to ring the bell to start the title match when Owens is on Goldberg’s side of the ring, at the ropes, facing out towards the entrance ramp, interacting with someone not involved in the match is some Nick Patrick-level shenanigans.
That might explain WWE faces. They’re basically the NWO being presented as courageous, fun-loving stalwards.
but, but….they published a rule book last week! surely they wouldn’t ignore a rule this basic just 5 days later…
Glad you mentioned the part about Goldberg’s kid, cause all I could think last night, especially when Bill was showing the title to him was “Man, this kid simply DOES NOT care”
I was there last night, and the crowd was smoldering hot fire for almost everything. Funny how that doesn’t really come through on TV anymore. When Braun put Roman through the table, I thought the roof was going to come off the place.
But it’s important to note that much of the crowd response to the Rusev/Jinder/Cesaro/Show stuff was pure confusion, because nobody could hear the backstage stuff over the speakers all night. It looked like Rusev and Jinder broke up so they were having a match. Then Cesaro showed up outta nowhere and we spent the whole time wondering where Rusev went. Then Show came out and they rang the bell again. Nobody knew what was a match and what wasn’t. It was really freaking weird.
The true spirit of an “In your House”