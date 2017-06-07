The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/6/17: Pray For Mojo

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Brandon Stroud briefly took over writing duties for the column, meaning we’re supposed to hate everything now and Dolph Ziggler is the worst. Wait, he’s writing this week, too? And I’m him? Ah, crap.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. This is the good show, so let’s get some conversation going and spark some interest, and, best case scenario, get people to stop watching Bayley cut promos in front of a firing squad.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 6, 2017.
I can justify Naomi wanting to be in the MitB match because it’s history being made and her name is gonna be absent from it. If this was the second or third MitB, then I can see it being the Dolph Ziggler thing where this wrestler just wants to entertain, but since Naomi is babyface ultra-competitor I buy that she’s peeved these other women will be the ones associated with this moment.
Agree completely with her wanting to be part of a historic match. I also like that it promotes the idea of her being a fighting champion, just like her offering to put her title on the line in order to get to face Lana. I know we like to call faces stupid for getting goaded into volunteering for title matches, but I think it shows they’re confident in their own abilities. Now, let’s hope she beats Lana and doesn’t look like an idiot.
Agreed. Saw it as her wanting to be a part of a big moment. I’d add it’d give her a chance to showcase how she’s the “best athlete” on the roster because even though she’s called that all. the. time. there’s really nothing but the occasional springboard to show that to be true.
@Fartie Ziff Yeah, this was what I was thinking, and how I interpreted the segment.
Also, while it didnt come across as such, Naomi *did* say she would put her title on the line if “she had to” to fight Lana
It would only be more hilarious if we come to Raw next week and here Sasha complaining about how she wants to be in the match.
That sami zayn gif is all kinds of hilarious. Man SD’s tag division is filled with great workers but they need other stories outside of the title picture, like where the hell has AA been for the last month and give Primo and Epico some jobber squashes and mic time.
Naomi’s promo should simply have been “As much as I love being champion, I cannot pass up the opportunity to make history, put me in the match, I’m willing to risk my title because I know I’m going to win.”
Based on the dead crowds for the last several times they’ve done it (both men and women) I feel like the WWE is being clearly told “We do not care about these meaningless tag matches you spin out of existing feuds”. It’s especially true with the Smackdown women’s division, which has been running this specific (and painfully 1 sided, since Tamina stinks and Carmella currently isn’t being allowed to be an interesting in-ring worker) match for like 2 months.
Literally the only good thing about any of that is Lana’s music- which is great right until the steel drums kick in.
I enjoyed Ziggler and AJ because it felt a bit different (which is not something I can say for KO/Nak). The ways it was different weren’t always great- but for a show that’s been all too samey for a while, it was nice.
Nothing made me happier than seeing Michael “I dress like that in real life because I’m a massive racist asshole” Hayes up on the board. That whole segment was amazing.
Kevin Owens is a super good wrestler, but boy howdy have I seen a lot of Kevin Owens over the past couple of years- and I’m finding it harder and harder to keep up my interest in any of his non-title,non-PPV matches. I didn’t use to feel like this- but I think that’s a consequence of SDLive being a thing and those extra two hours of rassleTV a week making it a lot harder to get into wrestling for the sake of wrestling.
WWE can do all they can to make Jinder seem like a thing, but in the end he’s going to get in the ring and he’s going to stink there. Which he did again last night.
KO and Nak have the potential to be legit attraction guys, like Lesnar is. I’m not saying they should be on once a season, but once a month maybe. Certainly not every single episode. Honestly that waters down a lot of the guys and makes it harder to work with the limited roster.
That opening segment basically turned Lana into the only face in the division, didn’t it? Comes out to a huge pop, requests a place in her division’s biggest match, is openly mocked by the champion and GM (both nominally faces), gets “we want Lana” chants, then gets her own back as a WWE wrestler normally does. Also: boy howdy, Lana’s first ever singles match on TV, after years of having ongoing storylines abandoned for her own whims and being openly shaded in public by colleagues, looks like winning the title at PPV.
To me, it feels more like “Lana loses, attacks and injuries Naomi after the bell, Carmella cashes in the briefcase, wins the title, she and Ellsworth open Smackdown by turning the arena into a library.”
In fairness, why should the idea of Lana getting a title match have even been entertained. She’s done fuck-all aside from valet since being in WWE. I know it’s silly to call to win-loss records in a company where punching the champion can get you a title match, but crowd reaction aside Lana kind of SHOULD have been laughed out of the building.
I gotta chime in here… I hated how dismissive the women’s roster was of Lana. Pretending to laugh like morons, snatch people bald, and Becky/Charlotte “drinking their tea” motions for over a minute to ensure the cameras caught how really rediculously witty they were being.
Granted, Lana needs to drop the fake accent and the dancer gimmick. I heard her on Talk Is Jericho… Real Lana is interesting enough. And obviously the crowds behind her.
I hope the fans continue to push her, which they will, cause hello, it’s Lana. And those jealous girls all fall down.
What’s with the Ryback Memorial sound-pyro when Nakamura does his rope lean? First the yellow Asian Restaurant Menu font, now this.
“Oh, also, the Xavier Woods/Tyler Breeze friendship is well documented, and I want to see them acting like idiots together forever.”
Not as well documented as the Xavier Woods/Brad Maddox friendship, amirite?
How I see the Women’s MITB/Title matches playing out; Lana/Naomi go on first, and by God, Lana wins the title (and our hearts.) Then Naomi inserts/demands her way into the ladder match because now she has a reason to be in it, Naomi wins the briefcase and then we can go from there.
Also why the fuck didn’t anyone (ESPECIALLY Shane) ask Lana where in the blue hell her husband is?? Unless they’re saving his return for the actual PPV and are trying to keep it a surprise…
RUSEV SUPPORT PREDATORS, RUSEV NO TIME FOR SMACKDOWN!
I agree with your line of thinking for Naomi. She’s a great fit for that match and Lana winning and then being in constant peril seems like a plan for Eva Marie that never got to be executed.
Also, thanks for Pray for Mojo and Power Puff Girl references, Brandon!
My only reservations about this idea is that Naomi jumping into the MITB is WAY too similar to her Wrestlemania win, and Lana as a heel would be a much more effective stalker. Give the characters some stability,because face Naomi hunting Lana wouldn’t work, and Naomi going heel so soon just doesn’t make sense.
I’d also like to see Shane be all “ok, you’re in, but you forefit your rematch clause” to give it some drama. Otherwise, even if Naomi loses the MitB match, she still has her rematch. Take that away, and it gets more interesting.
**** Smackdown Prop Bet Challenge Update ****
– 18 different wrestlers got pts last night (including Lana and Mojo finally). For comparison, avg is around 10-12.
– Pretty even scoring across the board: nobody but Styles and Mojo got more than 10 pts (new #1 team had both).
– Personal shout out to Corbin for the sneak attack on Nak and keeping his teams in the game.
– At this point, we know the main trend for success: just show the F up! That’s half the battle. Even if a wrestler gets negative pts, usually they’re able to get other pts to counteract it.
– Only 1 more show before the ppv finale.
Beef Boys 163
….Dive Team 161
Burnsy Boyz 157
Farce Force Five 139
Birds Of War 122
Squared Circles 115
Lone Vipers 109
With Friends Like These 107
Long and Shortbaughs 103
Dad Bods 102
Becky And The Vets 96
Handsome Birdmen 89
The Rich and The Fa-Miz 84
Can I partner my team with the Beef Boys? Like I always say…”If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” That’s all. I swear my saying ends there.
@Mr. Bliss the Lone Vipers are in striking range.
Usos retain, Charlotte gets MITB, Nak too… you’re sitting at #1 probably.
It’s the Rusev, American Alpha, etc. owners that are kinda screwed. I kinda feel bad for them :(
Don’t you worry guys, I’ve got you right where I want you
-Lana’s beating Naomi for the title. Book it!
-Next week Ziggler’s gets laid out Enzo style by a dead fish
-A dead fish? That’s Rusev’s calling card! Enters MitB
-Rusev wins MitB. Book it!
-American Alpha shows up & suplexes EVERYONE. Book it!
Fandango, New Day, and the Usos. Give them all raises. They set the entertainment factor to 10. It’s wonderful giving the New Day someone who can actually play off of them as well. I want to know if it’s the writing team, or letting the wrestlers freestyle?
“Their Day One is H”
“Ish.”
“Gezundheit.”
“Thank you.”
Yay! I made top 10! Thanks everyone. The point still stands. The nickname change is unnecessary.
Something I just thought about from last night that drives me crazy.
My previous periods of wrestling fandom never coincided with Shane being on TV- so this is my first experience with him. I feel like in the past there was maybe a bit of Vince in his character- but these days he’s (on the mic) hardly his father’s son. There’s zero showmanship or gravitas to what he does, and it’s all so casual and conversational it tends to kill any hype one might feel from his talking segments.
I do appreciate his nod to the the Big Homey Luke, but maybe spend half as much time faffing about in the ring with your boring ass words and let those guys you mention work. (or you know, consider that maybe Luke/English has more value than Dolph/AJ part who cares?)
From those lyrics:
“I have thirst of blood and I don’t drink nothing else”
Is…is Jinder Mahal a Punjabi Vampire? Things I never thought I’d say: Can we put Jinder Mahal in the Temple?
They are adding too much to shinsuke’s thing. Also ‘I’m worried about Noam. He’s not opening up to the other children as much as he should.
Whenever Stroud does a “script version” of Randy Orton bemusing, I always hear it in the voice of Alpha from Disney’s “Up” when his collar is broken.
I always read it as Mojo Jojo
They should just have Naomi in the MiTB match and win it. Her having the briefcase and the title would make it more memorable.