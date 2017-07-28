WWE’s Bo Dallas quickly went from a confusing soggy boy in tighty-whiteys during his debut to one of the most beloved Superstars in the entire company. Well, at least here at With Spandex. With The Miz seemingly resurrecting Dallas from the depths of despair by having him and Curtis Axel join his entourage, our hearts are free to Bo-lieve once again. Join us, as we take a loving look back at ten of the very best Bo Dallas moments that turned us into Bo-Lievers for life. Bolieve that!

Honourable Mention: The Stars Turn, And Bo Dallas Presents Himself

It only makes sense for Dallas and Axel to be part of Miz’s entourage as they co-starred in The Marine 5: Marine Harder or whatever. A death worthy of cinematic history, and just as brutal as that time WWE made Bo Dallas’s character hella depressed.