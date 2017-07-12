In Celebration Of Sami Zayn, Pro Wrestling’s Last Remaining Good Guy

Today is Sami Zayn’s birthday, and everyone’s favorite ginger Canadian is turning 33 years old. That’s still mighty young in WWE years, and hopefully we have many, many more years of watching the exploits of the Underdog from the Underground. Since first coming into our lives in NXT, Zayn has been the only resolutely good guy in all of professional wrestling, and even the man himself admits that’s not always easy to do.
In honor of Sami Zayn, our favorite nebbishy, skanking dork, we would like to proudly present his five greatest moments of all time. (So far, of course. We anticipate there will be a plethora more that will follow.)
When I went back and watched all the Hula era NXTs a few things really stood out about Sami.
1- There are a pretty hard transition from home grow, bland ass, WWE developmental guys and indie talent- and Sami’s arrival really marked that for him. Before you had guys like Rollins, who were great, but they still felt very WWE. In a way, Sami’s arrival felt like the start of a change that we see reflected all over the main roster these days. (and even moreso in terms of NXT).
2- We don’t talk enough about Sami as an athlete. We know he’s a great wrestler, but in terms of a guy who can physically make his body do incredibly flippy/bouncy things he’s on par with anybody. His sense of balance is otherwordly.
3- I did that rewatch with the sound off and his entire story with Cesaro works perfectly without hearing a word they said. What very little I’ve seen of El Generico on the indies was able to push past my usual distaste for masked wrestlers (how can I invest in you if I can’t see your emotions?) because of how emotive he is in his physicality.
My favorite wrestler right now, because he can make you care about a nothing match like it’s life or death. His ability to tell a story in-ring is unmatched.