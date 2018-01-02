The Best WWE Women’s Matches Of 2017

WWE

WWE women’s wrestling continued to have its ups and down in 2017. On one hand, there was the Mae Young Classic, which was great. On the other hand, James Ellsworth climbed the ladder at the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Match.

But I’m here to focus on the positive, and take a long look at the best women’s matches that WWE, NXT, and the Mae Young Classic had to offer in 2017. I’ve put them in chronological order, because I can’t bring myself to rank them from best to worst (they’re all so good!).

Runners-up include Ember Moon vs Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler in the Mae Young Classic finals, and the fatal four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. I had to make tough decisions here, but I stand by these ten matches. On to the list!