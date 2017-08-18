Professional WWE Bad Guy Big Cass Talked About Wanting To See Tom Brady And LaVar Ball Fail

08.18.17

Big Cass is currently enjoying life as a big bad heel after splitting away from little good Enzo Amore. Although he hasn’t done much yet as a villain other than beating up Amore and getting knocked out by Big Show, fans are behaving appropriately by booing the hell out of him at every opportunity. So, you know, he’s doing his job.

When he stopped by the Sports Illustrated offices on Friday in advance of this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, he talked about how often he gets to see his girlfriend Carmella (not often), and what advice he has for her regarding cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase (don’t blow it like Baron Corbin did). But the interview wrapped up with Cass getting his reps in as a dastardly heel, as he was asked to cut a series of promos (they weren’t really promos) on some things that might be deserving of some hate, starting with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, an evergreen topic of hatred among New Yorkers. It took Cass a minute to get into it, but he had some choice words when he got down to business.

