We’re still three weeks away from SummerSlam, yet suddenly, it seems like all eyes are on WrestleMania 34, taking place April 8, 2018, in New Orleans. Recently, we learned who Kevin Owens’ dream Mania opponents are, and AJ Styles just named his choice for his next Mania opponent if he had his way. Heck, even Raw GM Kurt Angle got in on the action, saying he’d like to start a program with Rusev (to which I say hell f*ckin’ yeah).

Not one to be left out of the fun, Big Cass recently sat down with SPORTbible and gave his thoughts on just who he’d like to square off against at the Grandaddy Of ‘Em All. Honestly, you probably never would guess who his pick would be, so just let him tell you himself: