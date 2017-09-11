WWE’s Big E Is Just Out Here Doing Martial Arts In A Hurricane

09.11.17 6 mins ago

WWE Superstar Big E hails from Tampa, Florida, which is right smack in the path of Hurricane Irma. While most were boarding up their windows or evacuating to friends and family outside of the storm’s path, Big E went outside to do some TaeKwonDo. We’ll let him explain why:

Hurricanes can be pretty awful but the downtime these storms force residents to endure is real. Some people lose power, some don’t. Some slay their reading lists, some tackle home improvement projects. Big E is a decorated title holder and a likely future World Heavyweight Champion so he can do whatever he wants when he’s bored.

Around The Web

TAGSBIG E LANGSTONhurricane irmaTHE NEW DAY

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP