He may not be facing Shaq at WrestleMania 33 anymore, but the Big Show is still proving he’s a superstar (in both the actual and WWE trademark sense). He stopped by Conan on Wednesday and, because he’s basically the most hilarious, kind, and gregarious person ever, he charmed the pants off everyone with his typical Big Show ways.

Because we love WCW here, we have to share with you this amazing story of the time Hulk Hogan convinced a rookie Giant to wear his WCW championship belt everywhere … until Sting mercifully stepped in and made him aware he was being ribbed.

We could all use a friend like Sting (not the musician Sting; that’s an important distinction) to show up and tell us when we look like a jackass. The only thing that would have made the story better is if Sting had rappelled down to set Show straight, then disappeared back up into the rafters.

And because this sort of thing never really gets old, he elaborated on losing around 90 pounds in under a year, and dealing with being thin for the first time in years. It’s always a weird adjustment.

Big Show also talked about how much The Rock loves karaoke, but I think we all pretty much just assumed that anyway.