Big Show Thinks Raw Is As Impossible To Get Through As You Do

We’re rapidly approaching the end of Big Show’s storied WWE career as a member of the regular roster, but the world’s largest athlete still has some strong feelings and opinions towards WWE and the wrestling business as a whole.
Big Show went on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast recently to discuss the tail end of his career, tell some stories, and discuss the current state of wrestling. The conversation was, unsurprisingly considering the two participants, very entertaining, but it also gave us a glimpse into some frustrations Big Show has with WWE at present.
The two most interesting discussions between Big Show and Jericho were about Show’s disdain for television events and pay-per-views at this point in his career because he hates the stories he’s asked to do, and Big Show’s complaint that wrestlers now are too soft. Here, you can listen to Big Show explaining why he prefers the WWE live events to Monday Night Raw and PPV shows at this point, because he actually gets to work in the ring.
Pretty sure Jericho is talking about Braun when talking about a guy that is doing everything wrong and Vince is always on his case. There was another interview recently, I think HHH, who gave a story about Vince losing his shit about something Braun was doing and HHH had to remind him he’s only wrestled less than 3 years.
That was my first thought too. I heard that same story and Vince, and other rumors that Vince is always chewing Braunn out. Plus it would make since in the context of their conversation with Strowman presumably being the next “Giant.”
Yeah, what was that Braun anecdote from a while back? He said the word “belt” when referencing the title and Vince lost it?
@Iggins It was even more petty than saying belt. He said he wanted a “title shot” and Vince chewed him out for not saying “title match”
It fits with their later comments about a “rite of passage” and “seeing big things for them” as well.
I don’t know why but my gut tells me it was cody. I’m probably full of shit though.
What a lot of people see as “the youngin’s are so coddled,” I see as “maybe the old ways weren’t the best way to do things,” at least in certain situations.
See Benoit, Chris
@I Regret Nothiiiiiing that example doesn’t work in the context of Show’s interview. Are you saying Benoit wouldn’t have committed a double murder if he was coddled as a young guy coming up?
@Mr. Wrestlemania! DoctorCAW, not at all. I am referring to the stories of how he was treated in the dojos of japan and how he was legendary for the punishments he’d dish out to young wrestlers who were deemed disrespectful of the business or hadn’t paid their dues yet.
