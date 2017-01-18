Facebook

Anyway, in keeping with the “tales of Goldberg doing whatever he wants” theme that will surely pervade the year 2017, the PGA Tour provided a valuable service on their Facebook page, when they uploaded this video from the 2002 CareerBuilder Challenge, in which a caddy ran afoul of a Goldbergman.

Yes, it’s a blatant work, but it’s still awesome to watch Goldberg toss around a puny twerp. That’s always awesome. The only objectionable part of the video is those crummy punches the caddy throws. I know he’s supposed to be playing around, but still … PGA couldn’t book Reckless Youth or Ace Darling or somebody to pose as a caddy in the year 2002? I’m 150 percent positive that Mikey Whipwreck was available.

Anyway, let this serve as a good reminder: don’t engage in any horseplay around Goldberg, or you’re going to wind up in the drink. Also a good reminder: Goldberg has possibly the best fashion sense of anyone on that PGA Tour, backwards baseball cap aside. I guess it’s a good thing he was invited to that event a steady 14 years before he had his beloved, ubiquitous Affliction jacket. That thing’s his danged wooby.

Thank you, PGA, for reminding us of this wonderful, slightly less sweaty Goldberg moment.