Look, we all know that Bill Goldberg is a bad man. If he doesn’t have to push himself farther than a few minutes at a time, the guy can destroy just about anybody and do just about anything he wants to do, and no one can tell him a dang thing. He beat the hell out of Brock Lesnar back in November, he met his wife while dressed as a homicidal Santa Claus, and he has a pet goat named Goatberg. Are YOU gonna tell Goldberg he can’t have a goat? I don’t think so, nerd.
Anyway, in keeping with the “tales of Goldberg doing whatever he wants” theme that will surely pervade the year 2017, the PGA Tour provided a valuable service on their Facebook page, when they uploaded this video from the 2002 CareerBuilder Challenge, in which a caddy ran afoul of a Goldbergman.
Yes, it’s a blatant work, but it’s still awesome to watch Goldberg toss around a puny twerp. That’s always awesome. The only objectionable part of the video is those crummy punches the caddy throws. I know he’s supposed to be playing around, but still … PGA couldn’t book Reckless Youth or Ace Darling or somebody to pose as a caddy in the year 2002? I’m 150 percent positive that Mikey Whipwreck was available.
Anyway, let this serve as a good reminder: don’t engage in any horseplay around Goldberg, or you’re going to wind up in the drink. Also a good reminder: Goldberg has possibly the best fashion sense of anyone on that PGA Tour, backwards baseball cap aside. I guess it’s a good thing he was invited to that event a steady 14 years before he had his beloved, ubiquitous Affliction jacket. That thing’s his danged wooby.
Thank you, PGA, for reminding us of this wonderful, slightly less sweaty Goldberg moment.
Wooby? Did you just drop a Mr. Mom reference?