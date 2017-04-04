Bill Goldberg May Have Just Retired From WWE After Raw

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.04.17 7 Comments

WWE Network

With the WWE Universe still reeling from the probable retirement of the legendary Undertaker after WrestleMania 33, the post-Mania Raw crowd got an unexpected second apparent retirement: Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg addressed the rowdy Orlando crowd on WWE Network after Raw went off the air, discussing his Universal Championship loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and the hows and whys of his pro wrestling career. He explained that now he’s solely focused on his family, and delivered a touching speech that, without hyperbole, was the best promo of his career.

WWE shared the following clip on Twitter:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBILL GOLDBERGGoldbergRETIREMENTSWWEWWE RAW
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP