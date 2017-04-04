Bill Goldberg May Have Just Retired From WWE After Raw

WWE Network

With the WWE Universe still reeling from the probable retirement of the legendary Undertaker after WrestleMania 33, the post-Mania Raw crowd got an unexpected second apparent retirement: Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg addressed the rowdy Orlando crowd on WWE Network after Raw went off the air, discussing his Universal Championship loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and the hows and whys of his pro wrestling career. He explained that now he’s solely focused on his family, and delivered a touching speech that, without hyperbole, was the best promo of his career.

WWE shared the following clip on Twitter: