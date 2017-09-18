The Wrestling World Responded With Shock And Sadness To The News Of Bobby Heenan’s Passing

09.17.17

On Sunday, the wrestling industry suffered a massive, horrible shock as news broke of Hall of Fame announcer and manager Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing. Heenan was an icon that transcended the sport, and his voice and trademark sparkly jackets are ingrained into the minds of pretty much anyone who ever watched professional wrestling from the 1970s until today.

As expected when someone of this stature passes away, the outpouring of love, support, and testimonials for Heenan came quickly, and in absolute torrents. Anyone who has a social media account and knowledge of Heenan was paying tribute to the man on Sunday.

At some point in the 1990s, the epithet “Weasel” came to be a knowing term of endearment for the leader of the Heenan Family, who always acted as though it was the rankest insult he could stand to hear. But he will forever be “The Brain”to all wrestling fans, and will be held up as the gold standard for color commentary and managing in the sport.

