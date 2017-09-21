Well, we thought that there would be no shortage of Bobby Heenan tributes in the days, and weeks, and months to come following his passing over the weekend, and that’s been very true thus far. There was the initial outpouring of support and sadness immediately following the news, and we here at With Spandex paid homage with some of our very favorite Heenan quotes ever.
Then there were the official tributes, as WWE ran a trio of segments dedicated to the Brain during WWE Raw, including a full video package that highlighted just how much he meant to the sport, and how much joy his repeated, outlandish failings brought to so many.
Bruce Prichard also shared some emotional remembrances of the man he affectionately and jokingly referred to as “Dad.” It’s all heartbreaking stuff, and all of it serves as testament to just how singular and irreplaceable Heenan was.
Nah.
It’s a halo bias. Just off the top of my head with taking 10 seconds to think about it I came up with CM Punk. He was a great worker, promo, manager, and commentator.
Nah.
I think the key to this argument is just how few people actually DO all of those aspects of wrestling. In ring performer to commentator is more common nowadays, but for a long time they were clearly delineated sides of the business. Plenty of Managers are never commentators. So you have someone who is a competent wrestler, an ICONIC manager, and ICONIC Commentator, and in each of those roles at the very least a LEGENDARY promo at all times.
As wrestling fans however we’ll always rate that in ring performance ability as the most important thing and weigh that heavily in these arguments so you’ll still have Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Daniel Bryan as the GOAT at one point or another because their in ring abilities and complete package as wrestlers will always outshine everything else.
The thing that Jericho is alluding to is that there’s a whole supporting network of people that help in this great carnival show, and of the supporting cast Bobby was the greatest there was, AND he could wrestle and use his wrestling ability to enhance that supporting role. A manager you can hit and he takes the bump making you look like a million bucks, if a guy can’t promo he can do it for him, if he CAN, he can set him up for greatness, or if Chris Jericho is in his heel turn and the announce team is shitting on him, Bobby can play him up give the heel a little shine so he can be successful. These are all invaluable, and holistically, no one did it or does it, like the Brain.
+1
The wrestlers from that generation (70’s) all thought Heenan was a great worker and I seem to remember reading an article a few years ago with a quote from someone from that time period who felt that if Bobby Heenan had stuck to just in-ring performance, he would have been a World Champion and a damn good one.
But, the thing about Heenan was that he wasn’t selfish about it. He went to manage and commentate and helped the business in those ways.
And that is all the people need to know!