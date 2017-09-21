Chris Jericho Thinks Bobby Heenan Might Be The Best All-Around Performer In Wrestling History

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
09.21.17 6 Comments

YouTube

Well, we thought that there would be no shortage of Bobby Heenan tributes in the days, and weeks, and months to come following his passing over the weekend, and that’s been very true thus far. There was the initial outpouring of support and sadness immediately following the news, and we here at With Spandex paid homage with some of our very favorite Heenan quotes ever.

Then there were the official tributes, as WWE ran a trio of segments dedicated to the Brain during WWE Raw, including a full video package that highlighted just how much he meant to the sport, and how much joy his repeated, outlandish failings brought to so many.

Bruce Prichard also shared some emotional remembrances of the man he affectionately and jokingly referred to as “Dad.” It’s all heartbreaking stuff, and all of it serves as testament to just how singular and irreplaceable Heenan was.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBobby "The Brain" HeenanBOBBY HEENANCHRIS JERICHOWCWWWE

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP