Well, we thought that there would be no shortage of Bobby Heenan tributes in the days, and weeks, and months to come following his passing over the weekend, and that’s been very true thus far. There was the initial outpouring of support and sadness immediately following the news, and we here at With Spandex paid homage with some of our very favorite Heenan quotes ever.

Then there were the official tributes, as WWE ran a trio of segments dedicated to the Brain during WWE Raw, including a full video package that highlighted just how much he meant to the sport, and how much joy his repeated, outlandish failings brought to so many.

Bruce Prichard also shared some emotional remembrances of the man he affectionately and jokingly referred to as “Dad.” It’s all heartbreaking stuff, and all of it serves as testament to just how singular and irreplaceable Heenan was.