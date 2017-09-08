Booker T Will Be Doing A Special Benefit Show For Hurricane Harvey Victims

09.08.17

Booker T will always be linked to the city of Houston. Beyond being a native son, having a wrestling promotion based there, doing Spinaroonies with Orbit the Astros mascot and literally currently gearing up to take a run at being the city’s mayor, he’s done a lot of good locally and is always trying to improve the community.

With Houston currently being ravaged by a historically devastating hurricane, the WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw color commentator has decided to step up and put on a special benefit show for victims of Hurricane Harvey on the same night as WWE’s No Mercy pay-per-view in the city of Los Angeles.

Booker T has announced via his social media accounts that he’ll be presenting a special live version of his Heated Conversations podcast, which will take place near Staples Center immediately following the No Mercy PPV on September 24, and will feature WWE Superstars and other special guests.

All proceeds will go to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey, and if you happen to be in the area (or were planning to be), you can pick up tickets to the show by clicking here. If that weren’t enough, there will also be autographed items on sale and for auction, with those proceeds also going to benefit those in need, including items from Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe. There will even be a raffle for prizes, including the chance to bowl against Booker T. Who wouldn’t want to bowl against Booker T?

It’s an amazing and awesome gesture to make, and very in keeping with the way Booker T has always conducted himself. We deeply hope the show will be a sellout and that plenty of money will be raised for people who are desperately in need right now.

If you’re unable to attend the show or don’t live in the area and still would like to make a donation, you can do so at this link.

