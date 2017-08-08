Twitter

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw was headlined by a Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. It was your typical Last Man Standing affair, full of awkward standing around and the crowd not counting the numbers the referee is counting. (It was a match full of counting.)

The undisputed high point of the match — other than a Samoan Drop through a table and hilarious Torontonian crowd reactions, probably — was when Strowman cut off a Reigns spear attempt with the best defense a person could ask for: an office chair, thrown at full force from 10 feet away, right into the mush.

BLAMMO. Let’s watch that again, from a different angle, shall we?