Braun Strowman Is An ‘Elf’ Among Men In A New WWE Christmas Parody Video

12.22.17 1 day ago 8 Comments

WWE

WWE’s in the holiday spirit, and the latest joy they’ve brought into our lives is this amazing video featuring Braun Strowman as Buddy the Elf, Will Ferrell’s role from the movie Elf. There’s one movie scene in particular that gets a full reenactment (and some amazing recasting), plus a bunch more scenes of Braun doing goofy elf stuff.

This, along with “A Christmiz Story,” are the two holiday miracles we never expected, and possibly don’t deserve.

Definitely watch the video before you read on, both because it’s funnier than I could possibly be, and because I don’t want to ruin its surprises.

