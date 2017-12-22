Braun Strowman Is An ‘Elf’ Among Men In A New WWE Christmas Parody Video

WWE’s in the holiday spirit, and the latest joy they’ve brought into our lives is this amazing video featuring Braun Strowman as Buddy the Elf, Will Ferrell’s role from the movie Elf. There’s one movie scene in particular that gets a full reenactment (and some amazing recasting), plus a bunch more scenes of Braun doing goofy elf stuff.
This, along with “A Christmiz Story,” are the two holiday miracles we never expected, and possibly don’t deserve.
Definitely watch the video before you read on, both because it’s funnier than I could possibly be, and because I don’t want to ruin its surprises.
Braun put that Jack-in-the-Box over huge.
Given the shower curtain background in the last bit I’m just going to imagine this is Braun in the Woken Universe
Very “Diesel in a Santa hat singing Xmas carols” vibe here. Worse, though, because Diesel was just a guy. Braun is supposed to be a superhuman forest monster.
I had a smart-assed retort for this, but it took me far too long to log back into my account, which I’m choosing to see as some sort of message from some sort of higher power that I should follow the Thumper rule.
So, I’ll just say I hope your holidays are happy! Take care
First, this was probably the final piece of the puzzle in making Braun my favorite wrestler/human being.
Second, that thing you describe where he can change emotions on a dime is actually the scientific definition of charisma. Scientists who study emotion for a long time couldn’t quite define charisma, and still can’t entirely, but they knew that most people agreed as to which people had it and which people didn’t. So they studied video of celebrities who were widely known to be charismatic, and measured the emotions expressed in their faces (which is something scientists have mapped out and can be done pretty precisely now). The one trait all of the charismatic people had in common is that they were able to change emotions more quickly than most people.
So in a nutshell, the thing you’re noticing about Braun that’s so impressive in this video, is as close as science has come to defining charisma. He’s got it.
I wanted him to yell OH MY GOD ITS SANTA at the top of his lungs, but we can’t have everything.
I get a feeling that smacking the Jack-in-the-box is going to get a lot uf use
Gulak vs Braun on Christmas. Book it! Between this and the Rusev Day video we are truly blessed.